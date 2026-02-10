Two Ole Miss Football Freshmen That Could Shine Across First Season in Oxford

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels put a bow on the 2026 Recruiting Class last week after inking multiple newcomers during National Signing Day.

Once Golding and Co. secured a myriad of blue-chippers during the Early Signing Period in December, there was a primary focus on stacking depth to the 2026 roster via the National Signing window in February.

Ole Miss sits with a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle headlined by four-star EDGE Landon Barnes, four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, and more, but which signees can make an instant impact?

Ole Miss Rebels On SI highlighted two newcomers on the defensive side of the ball to keep tabs on.

No. 1: EDGE Landon Barnes

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes is poised to make an immediate impact in Oxford after the program lost Princewill Umanmielen to the Transfer Portal, but he'll have his work cut out for him after the Rebels added multiple free agents.

Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, signed with Ole Miss as a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.

But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process.

Courtesy of Landon Barnes' Instagram.

“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.

"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”

No. 2: CB Dorian Barney

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to Ole Miss last fall where he has an opportunity to make an instant impact in a new-look Rebels defensive backfield.

Barney, a Top-25 cornerback in America, signed the dotted line in December where he's eyeing the chance to crack the two-deep in Year 1.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State last fall where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.

Courtesy of Dorian Barney's Instagram.

“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.

"The direction they're leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”

The Top-300 prospect committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July, but a multi-day visit to Oxford swayed Barney away to the Rebels.

