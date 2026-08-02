Ole Miss Has One Position That Could Become an Unexpected Strength

Conversations have swarmed around Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss, and Pete Golding for the Ole Miss Rebels, but three men don’t create a team; a strong roster does. No one can meet their fullest potential if the one position falls short.

The question of who will start at cornerback remains, but one thing is more important than the starter: the depth and how the position can contribute to the team's overall success.

The cornerback position is one of the more crucial positions on the field, especially in the SEC, where elite quarterbacks and explosive passing attacks are the standard, only increasing the need for multiple strong players.

Experience Gives Ole Miss a Higher Floor

The Rebels are bringing back talent at cornerback, creating hope for a successful season. The returning players understand the stakes of competing against NFL-caliber receivers and top-tier quarterbacks. The returners give the Rebels a much higher floor, considering they understand the speed of the game, the importance of communication, and how easy one mistake can turn into an explosive play.

Veterans like Antonio Kite create a sense of stability for Golding’s defense. When there are experienced corners, the coaching staff has the luxury of spending more time expanding playbooks and correcting technique rather than teaching fundamentals.

Strong veteran leadership allows younger players to develop more in fall camp and practice, leading to a deeper, more versatile rotation. If the veterans perform well, Ole Miss won’t just have starters, but one of the more experienced and consistent cornerback groups in the SEC.

Young Talent is Ready to Push for Playing Time

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ole Miss has the veterans holding down the fort, the young talent might be what pushes Ole Miss above the competition. Freshmen like Dorian Barney are coming to the Rebels with impeccable talent, strong athleticism, and a confidence that allows him to compete early, even within the hardest collegiate conference.

It will be a hard road to earn meaningful snaps in the first year, but fall camp is an opportunity for the young athletes to prove their spot on the team and push the veterans for playing time.

Pete Golding’s Defense Depends on Strong Corner Play

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding’s defensive plan begins with creating pressure, but that pressure is only effective if the cornerbacks take responsibility in coverage. When the cornerbacks win one-on-one matchups, he can disguise coverages, bring in extra blitzers, and force opposing quarterbacks into quick decisions, ultimately strengthening the defense.

The cornerback position has the power for a ripple effect in the defense; strong play on the outside gives the pass rush more time to reach the quarterbacks, allows safeties to be more creative, and limits explosive plays downfield.

Depth Could Be the Difference in SEC Play

Mississippi Rebels cornerback Ricky Fletcher against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels could potentially have one of the biggest advantages with additional depth at cornerback. Surviving an SEC schedule requires more than two strong starters; the tests do not stop for injuries, fatigue, or a weak cornerback moment. With a top-tier cornerback room, the Rebels can create a game full of high-level play without forcing a couple of players to carry the load alone.

More depth means more flexibility from week to week. Different opponents present a different set of hurdles, and having several corners with varying skill sets allows the coaching staff to adjust game by game.

In a conference where one explosive play can decide the game, reliable depth could be all the difference between winning close contests and falling short.

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