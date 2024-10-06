'Hit-and-Miss' Ole Miss Rebels Offense Caps Off Big Road SEC Win
The Ole Miss Rebels traveled to their first SEC road opponent of the season in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, coming away with a 27-3 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the process.
After a crushing upset loss against Kentucky last week, quarterback Jaxson Dart spoke up in a team meeting the following day and fired his teammates up for the upcoming week.
It showed early as Ole Miss had a couple of big plays that led to a one-yard Henry Parrish touchdown run with just five minutes gone in the game.
This became a theme throughout the game: big pass plays led to short rushing touchdowns, including two for defensive lineman JJ Pegues who doubled his season total on Saturday.
Despite scoring 27 points and posting 285 yards through the air, Dart and the receivers did not connect on a single touchdown pass in Week 6, thanks in large part to Juice Wells fumbling at the one-yard line and losing the ball to the South Carolina defense.
Dart's favorite target, wide receiver Tre Harris, left the game with an apparent injury, and head coach Lane Kiffin could sense a bit of a shift in his offense after the fact. But he was also sure to give credit to South Carolina's defense and pass rush as well.
"Obviously, Juice shouldn't switch hands, or we're talking about a different score and two different double-moves that Jaxson misses," Kiffin said. "I thought it got a little bit hit-and-miss, got a little big-little because of that.
"Those are two really unique ends. That freshman is a phenomenal player, and those guys give you problems, especially in this stadium, because of their pass rush and the style that they play.
The rushing attack combined for 140 yards and all three of the Rebels' touchdowns on 41 total attempts.
The Ole Miss offense did not seem entirely seamless this week as missed throws and dropped passes haunted the Rebels. Dart only completed 14 of his 27 attempts, but five plays were for 20 or more yards.
Even so, the Rebels offense looks continue to produce next week as they head to LSU in hopes to move to 6-1 and 2-1 in the conference. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.