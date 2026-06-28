How Alvin Mosley Improves Ole Miss Football's WR Room

The Ole Miss Rebels are eager to build off last year's success as they soared to a 13-2 record with a pair of College Football Playoff wins. Pete Golding has assembled an impressive roster for next season, and he'll have his quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, at the helm.

While the attention focuses on the season ahead, it's hard not to ignore what Golding and his staff have done on the recruiting trail. This week, they've secured five commits for the 2027 class, which ranks inside the top-25 in the country.

On Saturday, they got another massive recruiting win as four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

Mosley Will Improve the Wide Receiver Room in a Big Way

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mosley had offers from several programs, including Texas, Arkansas, and Houston. He's the 16th-ranked wideout in the class. Mosley will have an opportunity to make an impact right away when he gets to Oxford. Ole Miss is losing a lot of wide receivers next season, and they'll need to rebuild that core.

The Rosharon, Texas native could be one of the top offensive options as a freshman in 2027. That's the kind of player the Rebels are getting. He joins Miguel Whitley and Tra'Von Hall as the 2027 wide receivers for Ole Miss.

In his junior year, Mosley did it all on the offensive end. He caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also finished with 21 carries for 190 yards and seven touchdowns and even threw a 67-yard touchdown.

Mosley is 6'2" with a rare combination of size and speed. His vertical speed could be dangerous and a major part of the Rebels' deep plays downfield. He's also capable of making contested catches and should be a reliable option in the red zone.

Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Mosley "consistently gains yards after contact with slippery strength and violent movement patterns." He's also a multi-sport athlete and has received multiple Division I offers in basketball.

The Rebels have done an excellent job building for the future. It's certainly a challenge to compete with other programs in the SEC, but Ole Miss continues to stand out.

All the excitement is building towards a final run with Chambliss as the quarterback, and rightfully so. The Rebels want to prove last year wasn't a fluke and that Golding is building a steady winner in Oxford.

Its commits like Mosley that back up that notion. The football program is in good hands under Golding's supervision.

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