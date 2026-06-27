Ole Miss Football Takes Massive Leap in Latest 2027 Recruiting Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels' football program has undergone significant change over the last year. A coach in Lane Kiffin suddenly departs Oxford and darts for LSU, leaving Ole Miss searching for answers.

They found one in Pete Golding, who took this team on an inspiring run through the College Football Playoffs. Not to mention a star quarterback emerged in Trinidad Chambliss. This pairing will lead Ole Miss in 2026-27 and hopefully, a return back to the CFP.

As the excitement builds for this season, the Rebels have turned heads with a recent stretch of recruiting. They've surged into the top-25 of ESPN's 2027 college football recruiting class rankings.

Where Does Ole Miss Place in the Top 25?

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per Craig Haubert of ESPN, the Rebels went from unranked to No. 22 on the latest rankings. The SEC is well represented on this list. Kentucky (25), Georgia (18), LSU (17), Texas (8), Auburn (6), Florida (5), Oklahoma (3), and Texas A&M (1) all found their way into the rankings.

This week, Ole Miss added a lot of talent to the class. The Rebels added to the trenches on Tuesday, with commitments from four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker. Shumaker's decision didn't come without its fair share of confusion. After originally committing to Ole Miss, he switched to Colorado and then back to Ole Miss in 24 hours. Regardless, Shumaker brings elite quickness for his size and should be a formidable addition to the defensive line.

One day later, the Rebels secured a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Antonio Berry. He is currently the fourth-ranked player in the state of Mississippi and was heavily recruited by multiple SEC schools, including LSU, Alabama, and Florida.

Golding has blended high school recruiting and transfer portal acquisitions very well. At the high school level, they've secured commitments from within, securing three of the four highest-rated players in the state.

The 2027 class is defensive-heavy, but it's not without offensive talent either. It features quarterbacks Keegan Croucher and Crews Jenkins. Either one could be a potential future signal caller in Oxford.

The conference has done a tremendous job at recruiting for the future. If Ole Miss is going to maintain its status as a powerhouse under Golding, they have to secure talent at the high school level. The transfer portal can be used to supplement talent, but it cannot be the entire answer.

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