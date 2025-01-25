How Can Ole Miss Football 'Re-Create' LB Pooh Paul in 2025?
This article's title might not make much sense as it is hard to replace a player like linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., a guy who was new to the Ole Miss football program in 2024 but became a fan favorite and a player fans will soon not forget.
To quote the movie Moneyball, "We'll re-create him in the aggregate," something the Rebels hope they have done with the many moves they have made at the linebacker position so far this offseason.
Of course, Ole Miss brings back TJ Dottery, a key piece to one of the nation's top defenses last year as well as multiple depth pieces who could become more as spring camp rolls into fall camp, like Tyler Banks and Raymond Collins. That's a start, but more work was needed.
Since Lane Kiffin has been at Ole Miss, he has established a "pro mindset," creating competition in rooms to enhance the overall talent in those position groups, and since Pete Golding stepped on campus, the same has applied to the defensive side of the ball. Joining Dottery, Banks and Collins are Jaden Yates and Andrew Jones, a couple of linebacker names the Rebels have snagged out of the transfer portal this winter.
Yates was a standout at Marshall where he racked up 115 total tackles in a very competitive Sun Belt, a conference his Thundering Herd won in 2024. Yates is an undersized backer but makes up for it with his speed and high football IQ, making him similar to Paul in stature and in play style.
Andrew Jones is another interesting player out of Grambling State in the SWAC. Jones originally committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks before flipping his commitment to the Rebels. He has played a lot of football as 2025 will be his redshirt senior year, something that should be a huge plus, especially for younger guys in that room.
Another name to watch in this linebacker room is the freshman from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi: Jarcoby Hopson. Hopson has some versatility on defense and was a do-it-all player for the Gators in high school. He is someone who could make an impact early in his freshman season, much like edge rusher Suntarine Perkins did for Ole Miss in 2023.
The 2025 season is still a long way down the road, and there is still time to make more portal moves before the campaign kicks off. What is certain, however, is that Ole Miss will need to replace Paul's production somehow, and it currently has some promising pieces at linebacker who could help them do just that.
Now, it's just about putting it all together in the aggregate.