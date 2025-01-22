Three Ole Miss Rebels Make ESPN's List of Top 100 College Football Players in 2024-25
The 2024-25 college football season has come to a close, and there were plenty of stars who made the campaign special across the country. The Ole Miss Rebels roster is no exception.
On Wednesday, ESPN released its Top 100 players in college football for the 2024-25 season, and three Rebels made the cut: Tre Harris (99), Jaxson Dart (36) and Walter Nolen (26).
Harris squeaked onto the list despite having an injury-shortened year. Although he played in just eight games in the 2024 campaign, Harris still led the Rebels with 60 receptions for 1,030 yards, and he also recorded seven touchdowns. Had a recurring groin injury not been in the picture, the departing Ole Miss receiver was on pace for a historic finish to the year.
Throwing the ball to Harris (and other Rebel targets) was quarterback Jaxson Dart who ESPN called "the SEC's most consistent quarterback this past season." Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions, and he led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game.
Dart's historic season also gave him single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
Finally, there's defensive tackle Walter Nolen who is projected to be a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nolen only spent one year in Oxford after transferring from Texas A&M last offseason, but he made the most of it with 26 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks en route to earning consensus All-America honors.
He was a large part of the No. 2 run defense (80.5 yards per game) in the FBS, and he finished tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 14. Recently, Nolen was projected by Sports Illustrated to be selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 27 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
All three of these Rebels are former transfers. Dart came to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season, Harris in 2023 and Nolen in 2024, showing that Lane Kiffin's efforts in the portal have been fruitful, to this point. Now, however, Ole Miss will look to replace departing talent like these three players and make another push towards the College Football Playoff in 2025.