How Does Ole Miss Safety Trey Washington Feel About Rebels' First SEC Test vs. Kentucky?
Ole Miss Rebels safety Trey Washington has been a staple in the secondary for four years now.
This Saturday's game against Kentucky marks the biggest test he and the secondary have faced so far this season.
Washington leads a defense that has only allowed 5.5 points per game, a metric that ties them for first place nationally with Texas. Despite this, that hasn't meant the secondary has slowed down any at practice.
"Everybody is grabbing the concepts daily, and we're all getting better together," Washington said on Tuesday during a press conference. "As the competition keeps getting better, that's when the challenges come harder, so we really have to mesh better together throughout the week."
Kentucky marks the start of SEC play for Ole Miss but also serves as a measuring point, allowing the nation to see how well the Rebels will preform within the confines of their conference. Washington and the secondary are committed to improving each week at practice and working together to shut down passing games for the rest of the season.
"This is what you come here for, the games like this and the ones we'll have later in the season," Washington said. "We're really excited."
From this point on, Ole Miss will only face SEC opponents in the regular season. The Rebels won all of their non-conference games by a combined score of 220-22, but how they fare the rest of the year will ultimately tell the story of how successful this team can be.
The Rebels and Wildcats kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.