How Does the Ole Miss Safeties Room Stand in Fall Camp?
While most are focused on the Ole Miss Rebels' defensive line, the backbone of the defense in Oxford is the secondary, and more specifically the safeties. The Rebels have had some good safety play over the past couple of years and went to the portal to add more playmakers to shore up that position group.
Could we see a rotation at these spots, or will some returning guys solidify themselves throughout the rest of camp? Let's take a look at this position group and who we might see playing in the back end of the defense in 2024.
Saunders has turned into a fan favorite after his second team All- SEC season in 2023, a big-time year for the Miami (Ohio) transfer in his first year in the league. Saunders flashed in coverage and hauled in three interceptions in his debut season in the SEC.
The Rebels have brought in a lot of talent again this offseason via the portal, but Saunders is a veteran who will play with a high motor and excellent coverage. Even if the Rebels are going to substitute a lot in the back half, Saunders will be on the field in tons of big situations.
Trey Washington
Washington led the Rebels in tackles last season and was also great in coverage in 2023. He was also a third team All-SEC player last season and emerged as a ball hawk with two picks in the win over Vanderbilt.
Washington is a veteran heading into his senior year, a season that could help him get the next level. I believe he will continue to be a big time player for the Rebels.
Banks was a highly coveted player out of the portal in the last cycle and has now been in Oxford since the spring. The All-Sun Belt player racked up over 140 tackles and seven interceptions in his three-year career at South Alabama.
Banks is a very talented player, and he has looked to be picking up the defense after making the transition to the SEC. Banks has also talked about how the receiver room has stepped its game up. He is an important depth piece that will be important in the dog days of the season.
Key Lawrence
Lawrence is a guy who has played a lot of football through out his career, and his time at both Oklahoma and Tennessee has probably helped him in his transition to a new spot.
Lawrence's experience is a big plus, and he should be a big key to the depth of this secondary.
Louis Moore
Moore is another senior safety who has plated two seasons at the Power Four level at Indiana in the Big Ten. Moore hauled in three picks and had a career high 83 tackles in 2023.
The Rebels have stockpiled experienced football players, and they get to face one of the best receiver corps in the country each day in practice. Moore is only going to continue to get better.
Jadon Canady
Canady is an interesting player as he is entering his second year at Ole Miss after only appearening in two games in 2023.
Canady struggled with a injury, but he should continue to develop into a nice depth piece for this defense.
The Ole Miss defense has evolved, and the front looks to be one of the best in the country. The success up front could truly pay dividends in the secondary, forcing bad decisions and being a force stopping the run.