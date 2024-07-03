How Good Will Ole Miss' Duo Of Jaxson Dart & Tre Harris Be In 2024?
Just how good can Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris be for Ole Miss?
No, really, have you thought actually about the potential? What's the upside of Year 2 in Lane Kiffin's offense plus a national audience paying attention every Saturday?
Is it a College Football Playoff berth good?
How about a national title appearance great?
And what about individually? Is Dart really a Heisman favorite?
What about Harris? Do All-American sights break through the glass?
All of it is possible. So is failing to meet expectations with the hype reaching new heights.
Dart and the always-open Harris torched the field throughout their first year together after the latter joined from Louisiana Tech. The duo connected 54 times for 985 yards and eight touchdowns, helping the Rebels finish with a program-record 11 wins, capped off with a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State.
Harris, who led the Rebels in both receiving yards and touchdowns, might have earned All-American honors and surpassed the 1K marker if not for a knee injury that hampered him for nearly three games starting in Week 2.
And imagine if Harris was fully active against Alabama? The Crimson Tide were sluggish amid a scare in Tampa against South Florida. Jalen Milroe was benched after his performance against Texas and needed a spark to retain the starting job.
Do you think if Dart had Harris at 100 percent like Milroe had Jermaine Burton the score would differ? Sure, Alabama might have gotten the win, but would it have been by 14?
Maybe it's by three points.
Maybe it's Ole Miss punching its ticket to Atlanta instead at 11-1?
Big games define big-time players. In Ole Miss' three most significant wins — LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State — Harris stepped up to the plate, hauling in over half of his receiving yards (500) and a fourth of his touchdowns (2).
Teams know what Harris can do. They also know Dart, who completed a career-high in 65.1 percent of his throws and a career-low five interceptions, is improving step-by-step. It's Year 3 in the same system, and the former USC phenom has the playbook memorized in his sleep.
Harris won't be alone in dishing up scoring drives for the Rebels. Ole Miss returns No. 3 receiver Jordan Watkins and likely preseason All-SEC tight end Caden Prieskorn. If that's not enough, South Carolina's Antwane 'Juice' Wells should replace -- or elevate -- the production lost by Dayton Wade, plus the addition of top JUCO target Deion Smith.
That doesn't mean Harris won't get open. When healthy, Wells has proven to be a competent No. 1 target at both James Madison and South Carolina. Watkins also demands respect after leading Ole Miss in receptions and targets in 2023.
Dart will need to distribute to the right receivers. He'll need to target the right name to keep the sticks moving and the offense afloat. It's been a major part of his offseason goals while working with Harris and others down in Oxford.
Harris made his presence felt with a four-touchdown day in the season opener against Mercer. He and Dart hope to have multiple four-score and seven-point outings en route to a postseason berth in the 'Last Dance' tour.
Ole Miss will kick off its upcoming 2024 campaign at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Furman on Saturday Aug. 31.