Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Updates Injury Status as Fall Camp Nears
As quarterback Jaxson Dart goes in 2024, so will the Ole Miss Rebels.
The same can be said for most college football programs across America, but Dart is a third-year starter in head coach Lane Kiffin's offense. After leading the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win season in 2023, there is a not-so-quiet expectation that Dart continues his impressive run behind center and takes Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff this fall.
Of course, in order to do that, he has to remain healthy.
The 2023 season took a toll on Dart, from a physical standpoint. He underwent a lower body procedure during the offseason that limited his movement during spring practice, and even though he felt improved entering the summer, he is now starting to feel more like his former self.
Dart spoke with The Clarion Ledger last weekend at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and his health and recovery was a topic of conversation.
"It definitely took some time," Dart said, "but I feel the best that I've felt since the season and to be able to run and do everything that I used to. Happy to be able to get back into it, and it definitely gives you a lot better mental clarity of where you are and also just having a lot more fun being out there."
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart Named Top 5 SEC Heisman Contender in 2024
The quarterback has been able to go through offseason conditioning drills with his team, and that's an important aspect of the game, especially for a leader on a team full of transfers.
The Rebels once again hit the portal hard this offseason, bringing in some key transfer pieces in the form of WR Juice Wells, DL Walter Nolen, EDGE Princely Umanmielen and others, but even with all the new faces, Dart feels good about where Ole Miss stands as the calendar turns to July.
"We're in a really good spot right now as a team," Dart said. "Really like the energy that we bring every single day. It's a very positive atmosphere, so I'm really happy with where we're at."
Ole Miss has reached a New Year's Six bowl in two of the last three seasons, but those berths will now turn into College Football Playoff appearances, if the Rebels keep a similar trajectory in the new 12-team model.
The Rebels will open their season in search of a CFP berth on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.