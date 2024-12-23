How Has Ole Miss Football Historically Performed in the Gator Bowl?
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of their ultimate goal of a College Football Playoff berth this season, but they will still play in a January bowl game in the form of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils.
This is a game that Ole Miss hasn't frequented, but it does have some history in this postseason contest. The Rebels have appeared in the Gator Bowl three times in program history, going 1-2 in those showings.
Let's take a look back through time at Ole Miss' previous Gator Bowl berths and how they turned out on the scoreboard.
Dec. 27, 1958 -- Ole Miss 7, Florida 3
This campaign came the year before Ole Miss' first claimed national championship in 1959, and the momentum under head coach Johnny Vaught was beginning to build. The Rebels finished this season with a record of 9-2 (3-2 SEC) and a ranking of No. 11 in the AP Poll, and their only losses came on the road to No. 1 LSU and Tennessee.
According to the Gator Bowl historical records, Florida quarterback Jimmy Dunn lost three fumbles which helped the Rebels maintain their lead for three full quarters. All 10 of the game's points came in the first quarter in a contest that was soaked by rain.
Jan. 2, 1971 -- Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28
This game had the strange detail of Auburn coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan recovering from an appendectomy, and Johnny Vaught of Ole Miss recovering from a heart attack. The Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but Rebels quarterback Archie Manning helped Ole Miss get back in the game with two second quarter touchdowns.
Fellow Ole Miss quarterback Spud Chumbler also accounted for two scores, but Auburn was able to hold on for the 35-28 win. The Rebels finished the 1970 season with an overall record of 7-4 (4-2 SEC).
Jan. 1, 1991 -- Michigan 35, Ole Miss 3
Billy Brewer's Rebels ran into a buzzsaw of a Michigan team that put up 715 total yards, a Gator Bowl record. Although Ole Miss never led in this one, kicker Brian Lee did set a Gator Bowl record of his own with a 51-yard field goal that gave the Rebels their only points of the day.
No. 7 Michigan finished this season with a 9-3 record (6-2 Big Ten) as well as a share of the conference championship. Ole Miss also finished 9-3 (5-2 SEC) and an AP Poll ranking of No. 21.