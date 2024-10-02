How Has Ole Miss Wide Receiver Room Shown a 'Unique' Attitude This Season?
The Ole Miss football wide receiver room is not a selfish one, according to Cayden Lee.
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels boast a variety of weapons in their wide receiver room this season, but just because that unit is talented doesn't mean they are selfish with the football.
According to wideout Cayden Lee, there is a common bond among the wide receivers that leads to them rooting for one another when success comes their way. Last week, it was Tre Harris who eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards, but that could change on any given Saturday.
"One thing I can say about our receiver room in particular is no one is, 'I want the ball. I want the ball every play,'" Lee said on Tuesday. "We support each other every single time. We're just happy for one another, but whenever the ball finds you, you've got to be ready for it.
"That's kind of the mindset I took going into this season. When the play comes my way, you've got to make it."
This is the only receiver room that Lee has been a part of in college, but he's been around the game of football itself for a while now. This attitude of being comfortable in a given role is not always the case for some wideouts, but it's one that Lee himself has embraced since he came to Ole Miss.
Now, it seems to be paying off as he is second on the team in receiving yards with 275.
"I can say that's definitely not common," Lee said of the receivers' attitude. "I'm not talking for any other receiver room in the country because I've not been a part, but I feel like as far as receiver rooms I've been a part of in my life, that's unique."
One receiver who will get plenty of attention this week for Ole Miss is Antwane "Juice" Wells. Wells previously suited up for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC, and the Rebels hit the road to face Carolina in Columbia on Saturday.
Williams-Brice Stadium should be a raucous atmosphere this weekend, but according to Lee, Wells is just looking to perform at a high level.
"I feel like he's had the same mindset from the summer," Lee said. "He's not going to do anything different. Just treat it like another game, and we're all going to be ready for it."
Ole Miss' offense struggled last week in an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, only mustering 17 points in the process. The Rebels will look to bounce back this week against the Gamecocks in a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.