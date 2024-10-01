Homecoming: Ole Miss WR Juice Wells Returns To Face South Carolina
Tre Harris has been Mr. Consistency for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart through five games this season.
Even in a 20-17 loss against Kentucky, the senior hauled in 176 receiving yards on 11 catches and scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the third quarter.
Harris might be a star entering October, but he's playing the role of supporting cast member Saturday when the No. 12 Rebels travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on a well-rested South Carolina team.
Even Dart will be an afterthought this week while hoping to bounce back after an unusual day to his standards.
Saturday will be the Juice Wells show. It also has to be for the former Gamecock to be right.
Wells, who spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Oxford last year, has been the ideal No. 2 option through the first four games. He averaged 68 receiving yards and a touchdown in wins over Furman, MTSU, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern.
But in a loss against the now-surging Wildcats, Wells didn't post a stat. He was targeted twice with passes that were overshot from Dart.
Yet none of that matters for Wells' status as he returns to his other SEC home. Earlier this offseason on the Locked On Ole Miss Podcast, Wells said he left Columbia because he wanted to "be with a quarterback who was actually experienced in the SEC and can actually control the offense.”
That wasn't the only slight jab made at Gamecock nation, either.
"I wanna win," Wells continued. "I don’t like losing. I’m a competitor.”
Entering Saturday, the Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) should be at full strength with the return of LaNorris Sellers. They also thwarted Kentucky 31-6 in Lexington, holding Brock Vandgriff to 30 passing yards.
For South Carolina fans, Saturday's game has been circled since the comments went public, with multiple fans calling out Wells for his attitude and departure from the program. After joining the team in 2022 from James Madison, Wells went on a tear, nearly totaling 1,000 yards while being a safe haven for QB Spencer Rattler in upsets over Tennessee and Clemson.
Dart is the proven name, but South Carolina has the win. Who comes out on top? Wells' impact could decide that.