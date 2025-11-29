How It Happened: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Take Down Mississippi State 38-19
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Ole Miss football concluded a historic regular season in fitting fashion, taking down in-state rival Mississippi State, 38-19, at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
With the victory, the Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) have recorded the first-ever 11-win regular season in Ole Miss football history – the second 11-win season overall alongside the 11-2 campaign in 2023.
Under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are now 50-14 since the start of the 2021 season – making Ole Miss one of only seven FBS programs with 50 wins in that span and one of only two in the SEC behind Georgia (63) and Alabama (54).
Mississippi State (5-7, 1-7 SEC) made it interesting for much of the game, particularly thanks to the play of freshman QB Kamario Taylor, who rushed for 173 yards.
But Ole Miss would not be denied, tallying 545 yards of total offense on the backs of superb performances from senior QB Trinidad Chambliss, sophomore RB Kewan Lacy and several others.
The win gave Ole Miss its third consecutive Egg Bowl victory, the first three-peat for the Rebels since 2002-04 and the first in the series by either school since State won three in a row from 2009-11.
Offensive Leaders
Chambliss had his best passing game as a Rebel yet, going 23-of-34 for 359 yards and four touchdowns – all Ole Miss career bests.
Lacy – fresh off two school records vs. Florida two weeks ago – moved into third on the all-time Ole Miss single-season rushing list after his performance of 143 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries today. The Doak Walker Award finalist also become only the 12th rusher in SEC history to score 20 times on the ground in a single season.
The Ole Miss receiving corps had an all-around great day, led in receptions by junior Cayden Lee (7 rec., 77 yards) but led in yards by sophomore Deuce Alexander (2 rec., 94 yards, 1 TD). Seniors De'Zhaun Stribling (4 rec., 66 yards, 2 TD) and Harrison Wallace III (4 rec., 72 yards, 1 TD) also found the endzone.
Defensive Leaders
Junior LB TJ Dottery and senior safety Kapena Gushiken tied for the team lead with nine tackles apiece, and were followed closely by linebackers Suntarine Perkins and Andrew Jones with eight apiece.
DE Da'Shawn Womack had a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss, one solo sack, one forced fumble and one QB hurry alongside four total tackles, while DT Will Echoles had 2.0 TFL and a solo sack of his own with two QB hurries and one crucial pass breakup early on that led to the first career interception for DE Princewill Umanmielen (who also had one solo sack).
First Quarter
The Mississippi State defense punched first, forcing Ole Miss to a third down on its first drive after electing to receive, but the Chambliss held firm in the pocket with a long 34-yard fingertip catch by Harrison Wallace III to quiet the cowbells early. Two plays later, Doak Walker Award finalist Kewan Lacy scampered 31 yards into the endzone to put the Rebels up 7-0 early with 13:05 to go in the opening frame.
The cowbells wouldn't stay silent for long, though, as MSU QB Kamario Taylor led the Bulldogs on a methodical 10-play, 97-yard expedition that ended with him scrambling 22 yards into the endzone to knot the game 7-7 at 8:54.
Chambliss got right back to work, remaining perfect on the day with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a beautiful 24-yard strike to Wallace for the score to put Ole Miss up 14-7 at 5:22 in the first. Chambliss was 4-of-4 on the drive, with all four completions going at least 10 yards before Wallace's TD haul in the back right corner of the endzone – his first since Sept. 13 vs. Arkansas.
Taylor was able to move the chains once with his legs on 3rd-and-2, but the Rebel defense was able to bottle up the Bulldogs next time on 3rd-and-8 to force the first punt of the game.
On the ensuing Ole Miss drive, Chambliss continued to impress, moving the Rebels into State territory as the clock hit zeroes. Chambliss finished the first quarter 7-of-7 for 118 yards and one touchdown, Lacy had 64 yards and one score on 11 carries, while Wallace had a majority of Chambliss' yards, ending the first with 72 on four catches.
Second Quarter
If the first quarter was the story of both offenses, the second quarter was entirely about the defensive units.
Despite the Rebels marching into Bulldog territory, the State defense held tough coming out of the quarter break, stalling the Rebels and forcing a 37-yard field goal try by Lucas Carneiro – which sailed wide left, his first miss inside 40 yards since the beginning of the 2024 season.
But the Rebel defense got the ball right back, with defensive end Princewill Umanmielen snaring a tipped pass by defensive tackle Will Echoles, the first interception of Umanmielen's career. The timing could not have been better, as Taylor had just gashed the Ole Miss defense for 39 yards on the ground before the errant pass fell into Umanmielen's hands.
But Ole Miss could not capitalize, as State frustrated Chambliss for the first time all day with three straight incompletions to force Oscar Bird's first punt of the day that was downed deep in Bulldog territory on the MSU 12.
Holding penalties eventually brought State back to its own 6-yard line, and a 49-yard punt by Ethan Pulliam gave the Rebels the ball back on its own 36.
But the Rebels again failed to move the chains against a tightening Bulldog defense, as MSU stuffed Lacy on back-to-back rushes before another Chambliss incompletion (that was caught out-of-bounds by Cayden Lee) forced Bird back out. Bird pinned the Bulldogs deep once again, forcing State to begin from its own 14.
Mississippi State continued to pound the ball on the ground, with Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell able to move the chains at the start, but the Rebel defense held firm, with Kapena Gushiken and Andrew Jones keeping Taylor in check on 3rd-and-3 to force yet another punt. But this time, it was Pulliam's turn to pin the Rebels deep, booting it 50 yards to put Ole Miss on its own 18.
Chambliss was able to move the Rebels into plus-territory, thanks largely to a 15-yard dump-off to Lacy, but on 2nd-and-8 from the State 39 the Egg Bowl kicked into another gear. Chambliss was hit as he was in his throwing motion, and the original call on the field was a forced fumble and a recovery by MSU. But before the referees could clear the air and initiate a review, a scuffle between the teams broke out – resulting in offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties for both Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
On the eventual re-do of 3rd Down after the review turned the fumble into an incomplete pass, Chambliss was unable to connect with Winston Watkins downfield – forcing another Oscar Bird punt for a touchback that was nearly downed at the one.
With a newly-energized crowd behind them, the Bulldogs got to work. Taylor found Brenen Thompson for a 15-yard connection, and was followed immediately by a 43-yard burst by Bothwell to the Ole Miss 22. The Rebels bent, but they did not break, however, forcing an eventual 40-yard field goal by Kyle Ferrie to make it a 14-10 Ole Miss lead with 1:45 to go in the half.
With the ball on the Ole Miss 25 and 1:45 left, Chambliss orchestrated a brilliant two-minute drill. Chambliss went 6-of-7 for 74 yards and rushed twice for eight yards, but it was wideout De'Zhaun Stribling who ended up the hero by drive's end, snaring a 10-yard touchdown pass from Chambliss in amazing fashion to put the Rebels up 21-10 at the break.
Third Quarter
Kamario Taylor put the Bulldog offense right back to work out of the break, leading State on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that chewed up nearly five minutes of game time. MSU converted two third downs on the long drive that had a maximum gain of only 14 yards, but the Ole Miss defense was able to stall the Bulldogs in the redzone, forcing a 36-yard field goal by Ferrie to cut the Rebel lead to 21-13 at 10:01 in the third.
A 15-yard Lacy rush at the start and two timely penalties in favor of the Rebels helped get Ole Miss down to the State 26, but no further than that. Lucas Carneiro nailed a 43-yard attempt at 6:43 to extend Ole Miss' lead back to 11 points at 24-13.
Rebel defensive end Da'Shawn Womack sacked Taylor on the first play of the next MSU drive, but he single-handedly moved the chains for Bulldogs after rushes of seven and nine yards. Womack forced a fumble on the first down play that pushed MSU back seven yards, with State ultimately forced to punt.
Fourth Quarter
Ole Miss' next drive spanned the gap between the third and fourth quarters, but despite early penalties Chambliss was able to lead the Rebels down the field and converted a crucial 3rd-and-10 in Bulldog territory, connecting with Stribling on a beautiful back-shoulder fade in the endzone for their second touchdown connection of the day. That put Ole Miss up 31-13 with 13:46 to go in the game.
Taylor was again the star for Mississippi State on its next drive, going 3-for-5 passing for 33 yards and rushing four times for 42 yards – including an impressive 35-yard scamper for a touchdown with 10:40 to go. MSU went for two, but Taylor's pass fell incomplete in the endzone, making the score 31-19 in favor of Ole Miss.
What followed was offensive history for Ole Miss. Chambliss found Deuce Alexander on an 88-yard passing touchdown, tied for the longest in program history and the longest ever by the Rebels against an SEC opponent. The long score put the Rebels up by their final score of 38-19 with 9:50 to go.
Next Up
Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) now awaits to see its postseason fate. The Rebels will be following tonight's Texas A&M-Texas contest in Austin closely, and potentially tomorrow's Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. A loss for both Texas A&M and Alabama will put Ole Miss in its first-ever SEC Championship game.
The final selection for the College Football Playoff will take place on Sun., Dec. 7 on ESPN.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.