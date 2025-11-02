How It Happened: Ole Miss Football Handles Business in 30-14 Win Over South Carolina
OXFORD, Miss. – A dominant defensive effort as well as Kewan Lacy’s career day pushed No. 7 Ole Miss football past South Carolina on Saturday evening, 30-14, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) stifled the Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) offense, causing havoc in the backfield all day after allowing a Gamecock touchdown on their first drive. Once the Rebels took the lead in the second quarter, they never looked back.
A strong defensive fourth quarter that saw Ole Miss allow only 65 yards would be the deciding factor in shutting down South Carolina down the line.
Ole Miss had a season-high six sacks on the day, which marks the second consecutive season the Rebels had at least that many sacks in a single game. For Ole Miss, it’s the most sacks by the Rebels in a single game since having eight against Arkansas last season.
Offensively, the Rebels accounted for 417 total yards for the day, with Lacy accounting for 174 of the yards on his own. As a team, Ole Miss rushed for 258 yards. The Rebels have yet to drop below 400 total yards in a game this season.
The Rebels are 8-1 for the third time under head coach Lane Kiffin.
Offensive Leaders
Lacy headlined Ole Miss’ offensive efforts against South Carolina, accumulating 167 yards for the day on a 7.0-yard average per carry.
For Lacy, it’s his third game with triple-digit rushing in a Rebel uniform. His 29-yard and 54-yard runs in the game was his seventh and eighth run of at least 20 yards this season.
Lacy has become a showstopper in Oxford, averaging more than 100 yards per game in Vaught-Hemingway this season and a touchdown per game. His yardage and 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter are both career highs for the sophomore.
Trinidad Chambliss went 12-for-21 in the air for 159 yards and a touchdown, which went to Dae’Quan Wright. Chambliss also added a score on the ground. Wright and Deuce Alexander were the top receivers for the day, totaling 32 and 52 yards, respectively.
Defensive Leaders
The Rebel defense highlighted the days efforts in total. Linebacker Suntarine Perkings and defensive end Kam Franklin had six tackles apiece to lead the Rebel defense, with each picking up at least one sack. Perkins led the team with 1.5 on the day.
Five other Rebels each had at least half sacks for the day. The Rebels had eight tackles for loss on the day, with both Perkins and Franklin accounting for 1.5 each.
Perkins also had an interception late in the fourth quarter as South Carolina attempted a comeback, which was followed in South Carolina’s next offensive drive by an interception from Wydett Williams Jr. to clinch the win.
First Quarter
After both teams went scoreless on their opening possessions, South Carolina would capitalize off a muffed punt setting up 1st-and-10 at the Ole Miss 16-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback LaNorris Sellers would score from 1-yard out to make it 7-0 Gamecocks with 9:13 to play in the opening quarter.
A 42-yard kick return from Logan Diggs would setup the Rebels with great field position to start their second drive. Ole Miss would answer with an 11-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in a 21-yard field goal from Lucas Carneiro to make it 7-3.
After a fourth down stop from the Ole Miss defense, Chambliss would connect with Deuce Alexander on a 43-yard pass to set up 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Chambliss would then find Dae’Quan Wright for an eight-yard touchdown reception. The two play 51-yard drive made it 10-7 Ole Miss.
At the end of one, Ole Miss would hold the early three-point lead.
Second Quarter
Ole Miss would cover 89 yards on 10 plays to open the second quarter, capped off by Chambliss’ sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a 15-yard scamper. Chambliss’ score gave the Rebels a 17-7 advantage with just under seven minutes to play in the half.
Neither side would find points the remainder of the quarter. Ole Miss held South Carolina to just 93 total yards and would take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.
Third Quarter
South Carolina would receive the opening half kickoff and marched 75 yards over five plays for a touchdown score. Sellers would find Nyck Harbor for a 47-yard touchdown reception to get the Gamecocks within three of the Rebel lead.
After an Ole Miss muffed punt in the first quarter, South Carolina would drop one of its own in the third. Andy Jaffe pounced on the football to set up 1st-and-10 from the Gamecock 13-yard line. The South Carolina defense would hold firm, allowing just a field goal off the turnover. Carneiro’s kick extended the Rebel lead to 20-14 with 5:46 to play in the third.
After three quarters, Ole Miss would lead by six.
Fourth Quarter
Ole Miss opened the fourth with ball following South Carolina’s sixth punt of the evening. Chambliss orchestrated another scoring drive for the Rebels, which began with a 24-yard catch and run from Wright to enter Gamecock territory. Carneiro would complete the drive by swinging his third field goal of the day, a 34-yarder to put the Rebels up by nine.
South Carolina had no answers for the Rebel pass rush on its next possession. Sellers was sacked three times in the Gamecocks 12-play possession, including on fourth down in Rebel territory by Da’Shawn Womack to give the ball back to Ole Miss.
Lacy electrified the crowd on the very next play, breaking free for a 54-yard touchdown run. It serves as the longest run of Lacy’s young career and helped cap off a memorable evening for the sophomore from Dallas.
Ole Miss’ defense remained stout for the remainder of the quarter, allowing only 65 total yards from South Carolina in the fourth. Following Lacy’s home run rush, Perkins picked off Sellers on a deep ball. It’s Perkins’ second interception of his career.
After a nearly four-minute drive by the Rebels which resulted in an Oscar Bird punt, Sellers was once again picked off, this time by Wydett Williams Jr., his second in an Ole Miss uniform and fifth in his overall career.
Chambliss kneeled twice after Williams’ interception, fashioning Ole Miss’ 30-14 victory.
Next Up
Ole Miss will remain home and take on The Citadel next Saturday, Nov. 8, in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
