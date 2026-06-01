How much of a threat is Vanderbilt to Ole Miss in 2026?

As the Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to Nashville for their second appearance of the season in Music City, they will take on local and SEC opponent Vanderbilt. Ole Miss and Vanderbilt have a history dating back to 1894, with their last matchup in 2023, where the Rebels outplayed the Commodores, 33-7.

In the last ten matchups, the Rebs have a five-game win streak and have dropped only two games. In a back-and-forth series, the year might make all the difference: in 1990, the game was decided by a single point, but in 1993, the game was decided by 42, and the game was up in the air until the final seconds. But threats surround each game, and Vanderbilt has its own set.

Is the Music Too Loud?

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Ayden Williams runs after a catch during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Out of the series, Ole Miss is barely ahead of Vandy with 41 wins and 39 losses, with two ties that could have equaled out the series. The biggest threat is the performance of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. At home, the Rebels have a strong 14–6 record; the away record is sitting at a six-game deficit, 26-32-2.

Since the last matchup in 2023, Vanderbilt has made immense improvement, finishing each season in positive margins, defeating No. 1 Alabama, and posting the most impressive 6-2 SEC record just last season.

Taking Advantage

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt is notoriously a team that highlights opposing teams' mistakes. If the Rebels play inconsistently, it can quickly lead to a loss and jeopardize the entire season. The Commodores were seen as one of the most surprising SEC teams last season. One of the most important notes about Vanderbilt's efficiency on the field is that they control the pace of the game with a solid rushing attack.

Under head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt has fully revamped the team, taking it from getting pushed around to a more disciplined football, focusing on limiting mistakes and keeping them in consecutive competitions.

The difference since the last time the two played: the Commodores used to play to survive; now they thrive by making opponents uncomfortable. The biggest threat facing Ole Miss is its own mistakes and how Vanderbilt can highlight them.

Depending on the outcome of the Louisville game, the Rebels will either be searching for blood in Music City or pushing for another win. Regardless of the number of Rebel fans who will come to enjoy the Nashville lights, Ole Miss has to step up for the unpredictability of the game.

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