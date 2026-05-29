Ranking Each Defensive Back Unit Ole Miss Will Face Next Season

Ole Miss enters the 2026 season with arguably its best defensive back unit on paper in recent memory. The Rebels retained key contributors while also acquiring talented players through the transfer portal.

The Rebels’ cornerback room will be led by key returner Jaylon Braxton. In 2025, Braxton recorded 24 total tackles and an interception during one of the most successful seasons in Ole Miss history.

Pete Golding hit the transfer portal hard, adding Jay Crawford from Auburn, who is expected to be a major contributor in the secondary for Ole Miss.

No. 5- Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners had one of the best defenses in 2025 under head coach Brent Venables, a defensive-minded coach.

The Sooners secondary is led by Eli Bowen, who recorded 24 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and a pick-six during the 2025 season.

Oklahoma allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards per game in 2025, and the Sooners are expected to produce similar results during the 2026 season.

No. 4- Florida Gators

Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) prays before an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators have very talented veteran cornerbacks heading into the new season.

Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson will lead the way for the Gators in 2026. McClain recorded 17 tackles and one interception in 2025, and Johnson also recorded an interception in 2025.

With new head coach Jon Sumrall at the helm, he looks to carry over some of the defensive success he had at Tulane in the prior season.

No. 3- LSU Tigers

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite a bad finish in SEC play, the Tigers had one of the best cornerbacks in Mansoor Delane in 2025. Delane was a top-ten pick in the NFL Draft and served as the vocal leader of the secondary group.

LSU is led by DJ Pickett, who recorded three interceptions in 2025 while also recording 35 total tackles in what was an excellent season for Pickett.

Corey Raymond is considered one of the best active defensive back coaches in college football, and he and defensive coordinator Blake Baker will try to fix the LSU defense in 2026.

No. 2- Mississippi State Bulldogs

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Brylan Lanier (3) reacts with defensive back Kelley Jones (1) after a pass breakup during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelley Jones is a flat-out star in college football. Jones had 34 tackles in 2025 to go along with 2 interceptions. Jones is projected as a first-round NFL draft pick in 2027 by many outlets.

The Bulldogs also brought in Quentin Taylor Jr. from Iowa State, who will bring experience and leadership after transferring from Iowa State.

Mississippi State will try to bolster its defense after a very disappointing 2025 season in which it only won five games.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs will likley have an elite secondary once again in 2026.

The Bulldogs have one of the best cornerbacks in the nation in Ellis Robinson IV. Robinson in 2025 recorded four interceptions which led the SEC.

Robinson will be paired alongside elite safety KJ Bolden, another highly touted player who is incredibly versatile.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will look to make another deep College Football Playoff run in 2026.

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