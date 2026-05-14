Why Ole Miss Football Could Have the SEC’s Best CB Room

Ole Miss enters the 2026 season with one of the deepest and most talented cornerback groups in the SEC, giving the Rebels a secondary capable of matching up with some of the conference’s top passing attacks.

In 2025, the Rebels allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the SEC, giving up 2,984 yards through the air. Ole Miss’ fast-paced offense also played a role in that number, often putting the defense back on the field quickly and increasing overall possessions during games.

With Pete Golding transitioning from defensive coordinator to head coach, Patrick Toney was hired in January 2026 to help address some of the Rebels’ defensive issues.

Golding and Toney previously worked together under Ron Roberts at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-13 before reuniting when Golding served as UTSA’s defensive coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Patrick Toney brings NFL experience to the Rebels after serving in the league as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Arizona Cardinals, where he helped develop secondary players and contributed to game-planning against NFL passing attacks.

More Talent Added Through the Transfer Portal

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Kapena Gushiken (14) reacts after making an interception against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels added much-needed help to the secondary through the transfer portal. The Rebels lost several key defensive backs, including Ricky Fletcher (Cal) and Chris Graves (Missouri).

The Rebels added several notable cornerbacks through the transfer portal, including Jay Crawford from Auburn. Crawford, a junior cornerback, is an athletic defender who recorded two interceptions and 11 pass breakups across his two seasons with the Tigers. He was also ranked as the No. 2 overall cornerback in the transfer portal.

Ole Miss also added another highly touted transfer cornerback in Sharif Denson. Denson stands 5-foot-11 and transferred to Ole Miss from the Florida Gators.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native played three seasons for the Gators, appearing in 36 games and recording 64 solo tackles, 33 assists, and 97 total tackles.

Denson, a versatile athlete, can play both safety and cornerback for the Rebels while also potentially contributing as a kick returner. The senior brings valuable SEC experience, leadership and additional talent to Ole Miss’ defensive back group.

The Rebels Bring Back Key Returners

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ole Miss also returns several key contributors in the secondary, including Antonio Kite and Jaylon Braxton, giving the Rebels a proven core in coverage heading into next season.

Kite was a key contributor throughout the season for the Rebels, recording five pass breakups and more than 30 tackles. He is expected to take on an even larger role as the new season begins.

Jaylon Braxton appears poised to be the Rebels’ top cornerback heading into next season. Braxton recorded 24 total tackles and one interception last season, which came in Ole Miss’ first-round playoff matchup against Tulane.

Ole Miss has rebuilt its secondary with the talent and depth to make a major leap in 2026, the Rebels could easily have the best secondary unit in the SEC.

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