How Ole Miss OL Micah Pettus Used NIL Funds For a Good Cause This Offseason
The arrival of name, image and likeness legislation to the world of college football has forever changed the landscape of the sport, but some players are using their new revenue stream for some good causes, including Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Micah Pettus.
Recently, the Tennessee Valley Prep football team revealed some new uniforms on social media, a wardrobe that was made possible by contributions from Pettus and his NIL fund. You can view the reveal of the uniforms here.
Tennessee Valley Prep is located in Huntsville, Alabama, close to Pettus' hometown of Madison. Founded in 2018, the school is "post-graduate academic and athletic program (Prep School) that serves as a 'second chance' for student athletes," helping them in their quest to receive scholarship offers to a college or university.
According to reports from On3, the donation was over $10,000 for the school to receive two sets of uniforms.
"Tennessee Valley Prep Football wants to extend our heartfelt thanks for Micah Pettus and Culture 57's generous donation of our new football uniforms," the program said in a statement. "Your support means the world to our team, and your contribution has not only boosted our confidence but also our pride in representing TVPSA. Thank you for making a lasting impact on our athletes and our Tennessee Valley community."
Pettus is expected to be a key piece of the Rebels' offensive line in his junior season in Oxford. Ole Miss added multiple new faces to the offensive front via the transfer portal this offseason, but Pettus has been a mainstay in that position group and should once again play a major role in opening rushing lanes and protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2024.
The Rebels will open their season at home on Saturday against the FCS Furman Paladins.