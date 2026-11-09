How Ole Miss Responds To The Georgia Loss Will Tell Us Everything

Ole Miss was demolished on Saturday night. There is no way to sugarcoat it: the Rebels looked like an FCS team compared to Georgia. Vaught-Hemingway cleared out early in the second half, and a once-buzzing grove fell silent.

Possibly to Ole Miss fans' chagrin, the season must continue after the blowout loss. The Rebels still have a road game against Oklahoma, they welcome the Citadel to Oxford, and then the regular season culminates in the Egg Bowl. While many people, including me, left last night's game feeling hopeless, the remaining games still matter.

There is still a lot to play for

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only 12 of 128 FBS teams make the playoffs. While that is the goal, missing the playoffs doesn't nullify the season. In fact, how a team responds to a resume-shattering loss says more about the state of the program.

Ole Miss could roll over the rest of its schedule by dropping the Oklahoma game, sleepwalking through the Citadel, and failing to secure the Egg Bowl victory for the first time since 2022.

Pete Golding addressed the possibility of a rough end to the season at last night's postgame press conference.

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"We talk about a championship mindset and what it takes to compete for championships and what it looks like every day, Golding revealed. "How [Ole Miss is] going to be held accountable. [We have] to be responsible for the things you do Monday through Friday."

The championship mindset is crucial for the rest of the season. A bad end to the season will only add to the narrative that much of Ole Miss' success is indebted to the previous coaching staff. If Golding can rally the team and finish strong with a championship mindset, it will show immense leadership.

How can Ole Miss use the Georgia game as a positive?

Ahead of Oklahoma, Golding and his staff have many needs to address. The offensive opening script was miserable, continuing a concerning trend. John David Baker has shown no ability to start off a game with points this season.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was errant on his passes and decisions last night. Even so, Baker should be able to devise a plan over the week to at least get a first down on the opening drive. Hopefully Georgia is the wake-up call the Rebels needed to address this issue.

Losses show more than victories, which is what the Rebels need after last night's atrocity. Issues like the opening script are more glaring in a loss. Hopefully Ole Miss can watch the film, address the issues that led to last night's demolition, and have a good week of practice. After that, the country will see what type of fight the Rebels have against the Oklahoma Sooners

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