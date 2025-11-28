How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 14 Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14 for an SEC showdown at Davis Wade Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with an opportunity to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances and move to 11-1 on the season with a win.
But the buzz surrounding the Week 14 clash is the future of Kiffin as he remains non-committal to the university amid a push from LSU and Florida.
Despite significant outside noise, Kiffin believes his Rebels squad will be prepared for the regular season finale in Starkville.
“I mean, you say that, but people said the same thing about the Florida game – that there was all these distractions and how can a team focus – and I think they played pretty well,” Kiffin said this week.
“I don’t have anything more to say about that. But I think our team has been very focused since noise has been out there, all the way back to the Oklahoma game and in the tunnel before that, that morning and everything. What are they, 4-0? So, pretty good job by them.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what are the best ways to watch, stream, and listen to the annual Egg Bowl matchup.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"It's a huge game. Next one on the schedule," Kiffin said this week. "Everything is to get to 1-0. These guys, I think, are really talented. I think [Mississippi State head coach Jeff] Lebby’s done a great job with them, making them competitive.
"Shoot, they took Texas and, what, Tennessee at home this year into overtime? Really have improved from a year ago and doing a great job over there.
"So, we’re excited about the matchup. A lot at stake obviously and to get to 1-0 to finish off this phenomenal regular season."
