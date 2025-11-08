How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in a Week 11 Matchup
Lane KIffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday for a matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
With the Rebels looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes within reach, Kiffin and Co. will square off against a non-conference foe as they look to move to 9-1 on the season amid a historic year in Oxford.
"I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play," Kiffin said of Ole Miss' College Football Playoff hopes.
"I hadn’t thought about that, but probably that would be the part I’d look less about where we are and more of that just to see, OK, are they actually going to pay as much attention that we were told they are going to now?"
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes are on No. 6 Ole Miss with the Rebels looking to handle business against a respected, disciplined opponent.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Dominate in Oxford
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels have a 99.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a victory.
The ESPN FPI gives The Citadel a minuscule 1.0 percent chance to shock the college football world an upset a Top-10 opponent in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks," Kiffin said this week. "Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on."
