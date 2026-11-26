The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels welcome the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs to Oxford, MS, on Friday, Nov. 27th. The Rebels will meet a hungry Bulldog team who desperately need their sixth win to qualify for bowl eligibility.

Ole Miss has little to gain from this matchup in terms of resumes. A win will earn them a slightly better bowl, but with the Rebels already eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, they are fully focused on the Bulldogs.

Here is how to watch the 122nd edition of the Egg Bowl.

How To Watch

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels 7-4 (4-4 in SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-6 (2-6 in SEC)

When: Friday, Nov. 27th at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS.)

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline reporter).

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Last Season: Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in last year's matchup. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 359 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kewan Lacy ran for 143 yards and a touchdown. The game was never close and clinched Ole Miss' first berth into the College Football Playoff

Series History: Ole Miss leads the rivalry with 67 wins to Mississippi State's 46. There have been six ties. Ole Miss has won the last three Egg Bowls heading into this year's edition. The last three Egg Bowls have been double-digit victories for Ole Miss.

What to expect this year

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is an overwhelming favorite. They are -18.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The reason for such a tall spread is Mississippi State's inability to move the ball on offense after the injury to starting quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Taylor started six games this season and, at one point, led Mississippi State to the No. 16 ranking in the country. After injuring his foot against Missouri, Taylor played against Alabama and Oklahoma. In both games, he was not himself and was subbed out of the Oklahoma game.

In relief of Taylor, Mississippi State started quarterbacks Parker "Billy" Puckett and A.J. Swann. Both Puckett and Swann struggled to lead the offense. Since Taylor's initial injury, Mississippi State is 1-6 in its seven subsequent contests. Their only win came in a 34-16 struggle against FCS Tennessee Tech.

While the Egg Bowl always creates an unpredictable environment, it's hard to see Mississippi State keeping it close on Friday. Expect a dominant Ole Miss performance in route to their fourth straight Egg Bowl victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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