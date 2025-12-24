Insider Reveals Why Georgia Bulldogs Will Defeat Ole Miss Rebels in Sugar Bowl Clash

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year's Day in a highly anticipated SEC rematch.

In what will serve as this year's Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Pete Golding and Co. will have America's attention once again in a battle between a pair of prominent Southeastern Conference foes as the early predictions roll in.

“The Sugar Bowl, baby,” Rivals' JD PicKell said. “Bring it the heck on. Cannot wait for this. This game has been played before — in Athens, final score Georgia 43, Miss 35. Lane Kiffin was on the sideline. Y’all, to be real, I don’t really care that much that he’s not for this game.

“For Ole Miss, the question is, do you care? Does it give you a little bit of extra edge? Does galvanized Ole Miss show up here? Because I think with you being so close last time, I kind of need some extra emotional juice.

"I don’t think Georgia got worse since you played him. So, do you have something unquantifiable to will you forward in this game without Lane Kiffin on your sideline?”

Pickell evaluated the matchup and what to expect from both programs with the Georgia Bulldogs ultimately cracking the code on what it takes to defeat Ole Miss.

Pickell's Perspective: Sugar Bowl Edition

“I’ll be shocked if we don’t see Georgia come out with a similar game plan in the first quarter as they had in the fourth quarter because it worked,” PicKell said. “The question becomes, ‘Can you execute at that level?’ Understand, Trinidad Chambliss, he’s got the juice as well.

"And he is, I think, a different player since the first time y’all played each other. He’s had six starts since the last time y’all played.

“But if if Georgia just has cracked the code when it comes to the Ole Miss offense, this game is going to end up being pretty boring and Georgia is going to cover.

“Ole Miss’s run defense makes me super nervous. Seeing Tulane have a back go for five and a half yards a carry doesn’t alleviate that for me.

"Going back to the first time these teams played, Georgia, as a team, 49 carries, 220 yards. If Georgia has that stat line again, it may not matter what else happens in this game.”

