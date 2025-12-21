Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Dominates in 41-10 Win Over Tulane in the CFP

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) handled business against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday evening to capture a 41-10 victory in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

In Pete Golding's debut as the head coach of the program, the new shot-caller in Oxford made history in leading the Rebels to a colossal win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Behind an exceptional day from Trinidad Chambliss and Co. on offense, Ole Miss is Sugar Bowl bound with a date against the Georgia Bulldogs now locked in for Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

The Instant Takeaways: College Football Playoff Edition

No. 1: Domination From Start to Finish

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was shot out of a cannon from the first possession of the game until his last after leading the Rebels to a colossal win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Chambliss and Co. won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball with the Rebels then scoring on their opening possession on just three plays with Kewan Lacy punching it in from 20 yards out.

Following the score, the Ole Miss defense forced an interception on Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the Rebels offense scored just four plays later to go up 14-0 in the blink of an eye with Pete Golding's crew never looking back from there.

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws downfield against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There was a desire for complementary football in this one with Golding's program showing up to answer the call after the defense kept the Green Wave in check from start to finish.

Ole Miss took a 17-3 lead into halftime with the Rebels outscoring Tulane 24-7 in the final two quarters in what quickly became utter domination at Vaught-Hemingway.

No. 2: Near Flawless Outing for Chambliss

Chambliss has been nothing short of sensational for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025.

From his second start against Tulane in Week 4 to "The Rematch" in Oxford for a College Football Playoff first-round showdown, he hasn't slowed down.

The dual-threat phenom pieced together another strong night against the Green Wave after compiling over 300 yards of total offense with three touchdowns on the night.

Chambliss went 23-for-29 through the air with 282 passing yards with a score on top of 36 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Golding and Co. needed the program's fearless leader to take the keys, start the car, and go in this one amid a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State where he did just that and then some.

After overcoming an upper-body injury to close out the first half, Chambliss returned to open the third quarter and didn't skip a beat - propelling his crew to a meteoric win.

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 3: That Pete Golding Defense Does It Again

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding took on duties as the new shot-caller in town after Lane Kiffin made the move to LSU - with the program wasting no time in elevating him from defensive coordinator.

Despite Golding moving to head coach, the defensive wizard still made the decision that he will be calling the plays for the Ole Miss defense across the College Football Playoff.

Fast forward to Saturday against Tulane and it was a masterclass game plan from Golding - limiting the Green Wave to 10 total points with the third down defense stealing the show.

Ole Miss had Tulane scurrying on multiple 3rd-and-long attempts - ultimately going 5-for-13 on the night when the defense getting the most of the Green Wave once again.

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive coorinator Pete Golding watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tulane compiled 421 total yards with 306 of them coming through the air with an average of 5.1 yards per play.

It was sheer dominance from the Ole Miss Rebels after taking home a lopsided 41-10 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all focus now shifting towards the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

