Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Shocks Georgia in 39-34 Sugar Bowl Victory

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are moving on in the College Football Playoff after taking down Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs 39-34 on Thursday night in New Orleans.

In what became an instant classic in the Caesars SuperDome, Golding and Co. bent, but didn't break against the Bulldogs to win a rollercoaster showdown in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Trinidad Chambliss continued his historic season at the helm of the Ole Miss Rebels after a heroic performance against Georgia to move on with a clash against the Miami Hurricanes up next.

The Instant Takeaways: Sugar Bowl Edition

No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Does It Again

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has ascended into one of America's top signal-callers after earning the starting job in Week 3 and never looking back.

From finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting to now leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Chambliss once again worked his magic on Thursday night in the Caesars SuperDome.

The All-SEC selection propelled Ole Miss down the stretch after going 30-for-46 with 362 yards and two touchdowns through the air with another 14 yards on the ground.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

It was highlight reel play after highlight reel play where Chambliss connected with 10 different pass-catchers - namely Harrison Wallace III after having a career-night. Wallace logged 156 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown.

Along with Wallace III, it was Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling that battled in the fourth quarter with a game-changing reception to set up the go-ahead field goal where he ultimately finished with 122 receiving yards on 7 receptions.

But it was the Chambliss show on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome after once again putting America on notice.

No. 2: Bend, Don't Break Defense

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding remains the defensive play-caller for the Rebels - and despite giving up 34 points to the Bulldogs - executed down the stretch to make it happen.

With under two minutes remaining, the Ole Miss Rebels held a 37-34 lead with the Bulldogs inside the five-yard line and an opportunity to win the game, but the defense held Georgia to a field goal to tie things up - rather than take a lead - to set up the game-winning field goal from Rebels kicker Lucas Carniero.

It was the defensive intensity from Zxavian Harris that set the stage in this one after logging 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup, but it was a complete effort from the group.

Aside from Harris, Suntarine Perkins dominated for the Rebels after tallying 6 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup with multiple game-changing plays in crunch time.

Now, after bending across 57 minutes, the Rebels made it happen in crunch time in order to secure a win against Kirby Smart and Co in the final three minutes.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 3: Big Picture Thoughts

The Ole Miss Rebels are College Football Playoff semifinals bound after securing a Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs. After a victory over Tulane in Round 1, the stage was set for a rematch against Georgia - with the Rebels winning it with the stakes higher than ever.

With the program entering as 6.5-point underdogs, Ole Miss remained focused on the task at-hand and an opportunity to "shock the world" amid a chaotic run in Oxford.

Now, with a historic win over college football royalty, Ole Miss is heading to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a showdown against the Miami Hurricanes up next on Jan. 8.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: