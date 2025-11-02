Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down South Carolina Gamecocks 30-14
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) rolled to a Week 10 Southeastern Conference win on Saturday night after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks 30-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Behind another monster game from Rebels running back Kewan Lacy paired with a complete game on defense, Lane Kiffin and Co. once again walk out of "The Vaught" with another victory.
Ole Miss now moves to 8-1 on the season with the program's College Football Playoff chances becoming clearer with three games to go in 2025.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 10 Edition
No. 1: Kewan Lacy Does It Again
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy continues his dominant season in Oxford with the Missouri Tigers transfer once again lifting the Rebels to an SEC win over South Carolina.
Lacy tallied 167 rushing yards on 23 carries with a touchdown on Saturday night after giving Kiffin's offense a spark down the stretch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
When the Rebels are in need of a big-time play, it's Lacy who answers the call with the first-year Tiger icing the game in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard rushing touchdown to put Ole Miss up 30-14 down the stretch.
Ole Miss' offense clicked on all cylinders in Week 10 despite starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss having a quiet night after going 12-for-21 passing with 159 yards and a score- but his dual-threat ability elevated the Rebels.
Chambliss ended the night with 218 all-purpose yards with a pair of touchdowns with Ole Miss logging over 400 yards of total offense - including 260 rushing yards.
No. 2: There's That Rebels Defense
In a game where the Ole Miss defense made it nearly impossible for South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to create plays, the Rebels were virtually flawless.
The unit logged six sacks on the day with eight tackles for loss and an interception with Sellers unable to find a ryhthm whatsoever.
Ole Miss gave up less than 250 yards of total offense - including South Carolina logging just 50 rushing yards on 32 carries [1.6 yards per carry].
It was the Suntarine Perkins game for the Ole Miss defense after wrapping up the night with 5 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in coverage.
It was the most complete game of the season for Perkins and the Rebels defense.
No. 3: Complementary Football Paves the Way
The numbers speak for themselves after a dominant, balanced performance from the Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Offensively, Ole Miss had a night to remember after totaling 418 total yards [259 rushing yards and 159 passing yards] to go with an impressive 5-for-5 showing in the red-zone on Saturday.
On the other side of the ball, the defense made it happen with three takeaways - including two interceptions - while giving up 230 yards of total offense on 3.7 yards per play.
Kiffin and Co. have been searching for a complete game from the program this season with it all coming together on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 11 for a showdown against Citadel with the Rebels set to be back in Oxford for a non-conference clash.
