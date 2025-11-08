Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down The Citadel Bulldogs 49-0 in Week 11
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) handled business against The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday after earning a 49-0 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Behind a balanced attack on offense, Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled to a Week 11 win over a non-conference foe to remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race heading into the home-strech of the 2025 season.
The Rebels utilized complementary football on Saturday afternoon in Oxford with the defense beginning to hit its stride with two games remaining on the docket to close out the year.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 11 Edition
No. 1: Flawless Day From Trinidad Chambliss
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has emerged as a star across the college football scene in 2025 with the Division II All-American transfer once again leading his program to a dominant win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
On a day where the first-year Rebel was nearly perfect, Chambliss wrapped up the day with 333 yards through the air on 29-for-33 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Chambliss connected with 10 different pass-catcher in Oxford where he kept diversifying the playbook against an inferior opponent.
Once again, it was Harrison Wallace III that made the most of his opportunities after hauling in eight receptions for 87 yards.
Ole Miss' passing attack was sensational against The Citadel with the Bulldogs' defense finding zero answers for the Rebels.
No. 2: Record-Setting Lacy Leads the Ground Game
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy punched in three touchdowns on Saturday against The Citadel where he now ties former Rebel Quinshon Judkins' single-season record for rushing touchdowns.
Lacy, a Missouri Tigers transfer, is on pace to shatter the record where he continues emerging as a lethal red-zone threat for Ole Miss in 2025.
He rounded out the day with 49 yards on 11 carries with three scores to lead the Rebels to an early lead with the program never looking back.
Ole Miss tallied 603 total yards of offense with 151 coming on the ground spearheaded by Lacy's contributions.
No. 3: Hats Off To The Defense
Defensive coordinator Pete Golding once again dialed up a strong game plan with the Rebels flawless against The Citadel on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Yes, it was an inferior opponent in Week 11, but Golding and Co. received big-time contributions from their guys defensively to keep the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard.
TJ Dottery and Andrew Maddox led the ways with seven tackles apiece while the defense as a whole logged double-digit tackles for loss on Saturday afternoon.
The Citadel struggled to find a groove on offense with the unit totaling only 107 yards of total offense with 23 yards coming through the air and 84 rushing yards.
With a pair of missed field goals, Ole Miss was able to keep the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard and walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a monstrous 49-0 win.
No. 6 Ole Miss will host the Florida Gators next Saturday in Oxford with all eyes set to be on the significant SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
