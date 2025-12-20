The Latest on Ole Miss Stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy Amid Injury News

Ole Miss offensive weapons Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy exited the Rebels' College Football Playoff matchup against the Tulane Green Wave after suffering upper-body injuries.

The one-two punch both went down just plays apart where Lacy suffered a shoulder injury around the two-minute mark while Chambliss is dealing with a head/neck injury.

Chambliss and Lacy went to the injury tent for further evaluation with under two minties remaining in the second quarter with Austin Simmons entering at quarterback.

But heading into halftime, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was asked about the status of his offensive stars where he revealed the medical staff would take further action in the locker room with two quarters remaining in the College Football Playoff clash.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Fast forward to the Rebels' first drive of the second half and Chambliss re-entered the game while Lacy popped back in shortly after with the duo eyeing a historic win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Chambliss led the Rebels to an opening drive in the second half after connecting with De'Zhaun Stribling for the quick score. Ole Miss leads 24-3 with under 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Heading into Saturday's contest, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, Ole Miss gets back the offensive weapons for the College Football Playoff push with the winner set to hop on a flight and head to New Orleans (La.) for a Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Caesars SuperDome on Dec. 27.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: