Is Ole Miss' Playoff Path Easier With LSU, Florida Struggling? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how the biggest blessing in the Ole Miss Rebels' run for glory may be getting Vanderbilt off their schedule and replacing them with the Florida Gators. Both Florida and LSU struggled in Week 1 in losses to the Miami Hurricanes and the USC Trojans, so is Oklahoma now the second-hardest game on Ole Miss' schedule?
Jaxson Dart is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +850 after Week 1 of the season, according to FanDuel. Vegas clearly is in love with Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, and it will be up to Kiffin and Pete Golding not to slip up. One of the things they can do is try Matt Jones at running back earlier in the game on Saturday to see if he can help them once conference play begins.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the Week 2 game with Middle Tennessee and the need for the Rebels to get off to a fast start. This game can potentially look like the Furman game, but Ole Miss will have to start quickly and get after an MTSU quarterback that is pretty good.
