Jaxson Dart Dazzles Again in Final Non-Conference Game
The Ole Miss Rebels moved to 4-0 on Saturday night behind yet another dazzling performance from quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Despite allowing their first touchdown of the season, Ole Miss' defense stayed strong behind Dart who had another 300-plus yard game through the air.
Dart finished the game 22-of-31 passing, coinciding with 382 yards, four touchdowns and a consolation interception.
Dart came out firing early, finding Tre Harris on the first play of the game for a 40-yard gain. This was quickly followed by a 35-yard touchdown from Dart to Juice Wells, extending his touchdown streak to four games just 31 seconds into the contest.
Dart came back with another long touchdown just two drives later, this time finding Jordan Watkins for his second touchdown of the season on a 23-yard pass.
This was latered followed by arguably Dart's best throw of the night when he connected with a tight-rope-walking Tre Harris down the sideline for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown, extending the Rebels lead to 24-7, which would be the halftime score.
Dart's final touchdown came just two plays into the fourth quarter, finding Tre Harris yet again. This time Harris and Dart connected for a beautiful 36-yard touchdown pass.
Dart has now moved his season totals to 1,172 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on an 83 percent completion percentage in hopes of becoming Ole Miss' first Heisman Trophy winner.
As the Rebels move into their first conference game next week, the offense behind Dart is looking unstoppable and ready for SEC play.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Dart said postgame. "It's time to kick it into another gear for all of us. That's something that we all know, but at the same time, we're going to enjoy winning.
"It's hard to win in college football, and I think we're just having a lot of fun coming to work every single day. But we also understand there's things we need to improve on."
They kick off league play next Saturday at home against Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before going on the road back-to-back weeks at South Carolina and LSU.