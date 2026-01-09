Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Fiesta Bowl Loss to Miami Hurricanes

In what became an instant classic at State Farm Stadium, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels were unable to find late-game magic against Miami with the Hurricanes earning a 31-27 win in Thursday's Fiesta Bowl.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck marched down the field on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the Hurricanes up 31-27 with 18 seconds left with the ACC program punching its ticket to the National Championship.

For Golding and Co., the program's historic 2025 season wraps up with the program flaunting a 13-2 record with a pair of College Football Playoff victories over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs.

Three Observations: Fiesta Bowl Edition

No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Heroics Not Enough in Glendale

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was sensational once again on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium after wrapping up the day with 277 yards on 23-of-37 passing with a touchdown of his own - including multiple jaw-dropping plays down the stretch.

When the Rebels were in need of a big play in crunch time, it was Chambliss that answered the call after leading Ole Miss on a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give his squad the lead with 3:13 remaining, but Miami's brilliance down the stretch ultimately got it done.

Aside from Chambliss, it was Kewan Lacy's timely attempts that kept Ole Miss afloat with 11 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown - including a 73-yard score - but a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the first half.

The Chambliss storyline will be one that is etched in Ole Miss history after going from a Division II All-American to All-SEC star - finishing Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting - where he now awaits the final status of his waiver for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: Carson Beck's Experience Gives Miami Boost

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck utilized his past experiences to elevate the Hurricanes in crunch time with his poise on full display in the final three minutes.

When the lights were brightest once again, Beck was composed down the stretch with the Hurricanes trailing 27-24 with under 3:30 remaining in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The veteran signal-caller made it happen when his program needed it most - leading Miami on 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a score of his own where Beck marched into the end-zone on a three-yard score with 18 seconds remaining.

Beck and Co. converted on 11 third downs to keep multiple drives alive in crunch time where the Miami signal-caller was at his best to lift the Hurricanes to a Fiesta Bowl win - heading to the National Championship Game on Jan. 19.

Beck ended the night with 268 yards on 23-of-37 passing with two touchdowns to capture a win in the biggest game of the season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 3: Big Picture Thoughts

In what will go down as the best season in Ole Miss Football history to this point, the Rebels faced adversity and hit it head on to capture a pair of College Football Playoff victories to lay the foundation for the future of the program.

In Golding's debut as the new shot-caller in Oxford, he led the program to two postseason wins over Tulane and Georgia, assembled a new-look staff, and navigated the first week of the NCAA Transfer Portal in what emerged as one of the most chaotic stretches in school history.

Yes, a 13-2 record with a berth to the College Football Playoff semifinals looks good on paper, but with Golding at the helm, this is what the new standard of Ole Miss must be.

The new decision-maker will look to continue carrying the success across the last few years and continue elevating the program in Oxford.

Now, Ole Miss will enter a pivotal offseason in the Magnolia State with roster reconstruction set to be underway within the next 24 hours as decisions start being made.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: