Ole Miss Dominates Furman in First Half of 2024 Season Opener
The Ole Miss Rebels got off to a fast start in the first half to start the the home opener against the Furman Paladins, holding a 52-0 lead at the intermission.
Ole Miss received the opening kickoff and scored after eight plays that spanned 75 yards ending in a Jaxson Dart 15-yard touchdown run. Throws to Caden Prieskorn and Tre Harris brought the drive back to life after Dart escaped a sack to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage on the first play of the game.
When the defense got its first crack, JJ Pegues racked up a sack and a TFL, but the Rebels secondary struggled at times to contain the Paladins air attack. The Ole Miss defensive line as a whole dominated the opening half, allowing just 124 total yards.
The second drive for the Rebels moved quickly with a pass to Cayden Lee followed up by a 61-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Juice Wells, his first catch as an Ole Miss Rebel.
A Trey Amos interception quickly returned the ball to Ole Miss, and the next drive resulted in back-to-back direct snaps to defensive lineman JJ Pegues who found the end zone for a rushing score. A Caden Davis field goal would close out the first quarter with the Rebels leading 24-0.
The next score from Ole Miss came from the I-formation and a pass from Dart to tight end Dae'Quan Wright, and passes to Prieskorn and Harris pushed the score to 45-0 partway through the second quarter.
The Rebels later capitalized with another Dart-to-Harris connection, this time for a 22-yard score to bring the half's score to 52-0.
Furman will receive the football to start the second half