Ole Miss WR Tre Harris is SEC's Best in Single Coverage
The Ole Miss Rebels have long been known as an electric team on offense, and Lane Kiffin's leadership in Oxford has only solidified that stance.
Kiffin and the Rebels have an embarrassment of riches on offense entering this season, and quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris are leading the way in the passing game. Recently, Pro Football Focus revealed that Harris was the top wide receiver in the SEC when it comes to one category: how he grades against single coverage.
Last season, Harris earned a PFF grade of 94.4 in that situation, and he looks to carry that momentum into a huge 2024 season for the Rebels.
Despite battling some injuries last season, Harris was a huge part of Ole Miss' success in his first year in Oxford. He led the Rebels in receiving yardage with 958 and recorded eight touchdowns, including a school-record four-score game in Week 1 against the Mercer Bears.
In the Rebels' Peach Bowl win over Penn State, Harris totaled 134 yards receiving, continuing his trend of being one of Jaxson Dart's favorite targets through the air.
Dart and Harris also played a large role in recruiting talent out of the transfer portal for Ole Miss this offseason, dubbing 2024 as "The Last Dance" for their college careers. The Rebels are one of the trendiest picks to earn a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in school history this season after a record-setting 11-win campaign in 2023, and with so much talent in the wide receiver room outside of Harris, he could see some more single-coverage scenarios this fall and make defenses pay in the process.
Alongside Harris, the Rebels return wideout Jordan Watkins, and they have also added Juice Wells from the transfer portal and Deion Smith from the JUCO ranks, making this one of the most daunting receiver rooms in the nation.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.