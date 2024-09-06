Jaxson Dart Will Put Up Heisman Trophy Numbers vs. MTSU | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the heartbeat of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football's offense in quarterback Jaxson Dart. After grading out higher than any other Power Four quarterback in Week 1, Dart is back to do it again, and with his weapons it will be difficult to stop. Tre Harris might be the best player on this team, but he is far from the only option for Jaxson Dart in the pass game. Also is this the week Jordan Watkins returns?
Middle Tennessee coach Derek Mason had success against a Matt Corral-led Ole Miss team in 2021, and Mason was known as the coordinator that gave the Oregon Ducks fits when he was with the Stanford Cardinal, but the talent level at MTSU doesn't match those other two places. MTSU will win some battles, but the war should be one-sided because of the transition that Mason is going through with his team.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about why the betting line continues to go up to the point where Ole Miss is -41.5 over Middle Tennessee and what that says after being -42.5 vs the Furman Paladins. I give my score prediction of where I see the game going and want to hear yours in the comments.
