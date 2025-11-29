Joel Klatt Believes Lane Kiffin Can Win National Championship With Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers await a decision from Lane Kiffin on Saturday as the most popular head coach on the market is set to reveal where he will coach in 2026.
In what has become the storyline of the 2025 season, the "Kiffin Sweepstake" have taken America by storm with a winner set to be revealed in the coming hours.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic campaign in Oxford, but Kiffin has continued flirting with the idea of departing the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida emerged as the three teams to watch, but with the Gators now eliminated from contention, all focus is on the Tigers looking to lure him away from Oxford.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt took the time on Saturday morning to breakdown Kiffin's future decision while dismissing the notion that he cannot win a title with Ole Miss.
Joel Klatt's Take: Kiffin Can Win in Oxford
“This notion that he has to go to LSU in order to win the national title, I think, is false,” Klatt said. “And in modern college football, you can build a winner basically anywhere. He’s proving it at Ole Miss. Indiana is proving it with Curt Cignetti.
“So, coach, you want to win a national championship? Then look in the mirror because it’s right in front of you right now at Ole Miss.”
“Listen, the calendar is certainly an issue. There’s no doubt about that, and it’s broken and it needs to be fixed, and we understand that. But that’s not an excuse,” Klatt continued.
“And guys like Dan Lanning and Mike Elko and Rhett Lashlee and Curt Cignetti, they have not used the calendar as an excuse to stay in their places in the middle of a playoff run.
“And here’s the thing, guys, he certainly has the right to go wherever he wants. There’s no doubt, but your currency as a coach is your credibility in front of your team and in recruiting.
"And I just wonder, moving forward, in front of his team, asking them for commitment and buy in, will he have the credibility if he makes this move?”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.