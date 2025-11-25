Joel Klatt Makes Bold Statement on Lane Kiffin Amid Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursuit
As the Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from Lane Kiffin, the program remains in headlines with social media swirling amid a three-team battle for their decision-maker.
In what has emerged as an Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida race for Kiffin, the buzz is at an all-time high with the trio of SEC programs looking to land the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford as the Rebels look to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said last week.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Kiffin will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators on Saturday where he's set to coach his program on Friday in the Egg Bowl versus Mississippi State.
From there, a decision will be made roughly 24 hours with the LSU Tigers appearing to be the program generating the most buzz.
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with a definitive statement on what his legacy will be in Oxford if he departs in this fashion.
Joel Klatt's Take: Legacy Will Be Tarnished
“Your credibility is your currency as a coach. How does Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss in the middle of a playoff run and have any credibility at his next place? I don’t think that he would,” Klatt said.
“So, we can sit here and lament the calendar and realize that, like, ‘Hey, man, this is not a great position for Lane to be in.’ I totally agree with that, but it’s also still up to him.
“If you say yes to everything, how can you be committed to anything? I don’t think he has to go anywhere to find success. This is not like it used to be. You see, it used to be like LSU would come open, and you’re like, I got to go there if I want to win at the top end.
"But guess what? The proof that you don’t have to is Lane at Ole Miss. He is the proof that you don’t have to do that. He is winning at the top end at Ole Miss.”
“In the modern era of college football, the fit is more important than the logo on your hat because you can win if you’ve got the support, which they do at Ole Miss. This is not a money thing,” Klatt added.
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss.
"Then, they committed to each other to achieve something great. … Your credibility as a coach is everything, and your credibility is tied to your character. And, the biggest threat to your credibility in life—all of us—is ourselves.”
