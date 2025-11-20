Joel Klatt Predicts Lane Kiffin's Decision as Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Stay in Pursuit
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the talk of the town as the coaching carousel heats up with the Rebels decision-maker's future in Oxford uncertain.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within striking distance of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but as Kiffin remains noncommittal to a future in the Magnolia State, he's stolen headlines.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are in pursuit of Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs making it clear he's their No. 1 target.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, as a three-team battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida emerges, national analysts are locking in their predictions with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt the latest to reveal his pick.
Joel Klatt's New Prediction:
“Here’s the thing: If he wanted to stay, he would stay and we would have already known it,” Klatt told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “Look at all the other coaches around the country that have said they’re staying or signed extensions.
"And Ole Miss, I know, has told him money is not a factor here. Whatever you get offered, we will match it. So it’s not that he’s going to make more somewhere else, which is starting to lead me to believe – and again, I will fully own I have been all over the map on this and Lane. But Lane is a unique cat.
“Now, I don’t know if he can come back to Ole Miss. You can’t lead them on for this long. Now, there’s going to start to be animus. Like, ‘Why aren’t you signing an extension? What’s the problem?’ I think he’s going to Florida – I really do.
"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”
