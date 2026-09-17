What Happened Last Time Ole Miss Played LSU?

Saturday's contest between Ole Miss and LSU has been circled on everyone's calendars for a long time. Few college football games will reach a level of hype and anticipation.

A lot of outside noise surrounds Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford for the first time since his sudden departure for LSU. Rebels fans feel betrayed, and rightfully so. They'll have every opportunity to voice their feelings towards their former head coach on Saturday night.

As we wait for the Tigers and Rebels to take the field, let's take a look at the last time these programs squared off on the gridiron.

What a Difference One Year Makes

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss and LSU last faced off nearly one year ago, and yet, so much has changed. The world was still becoming familiar with Trinidad Chambliss. He was making his third career start with the Rebels.

Chambliss completed 23 of his 39 pass attempts, threw for 314 yards, and finished with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 71 rushing yards. People started to figure out how special Chambliss could be.

Both offenses struggled out of the gate, but Kewan Lacy's 15-yard touchdown run gave Ole Miss the lead. The Rebels never trailed after that point, as Chambliss orchestrated two touchdown drives. He outdueled LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who was a highly touted player at the time.

Pete Golding's defense did an excellent job against LSU. The Tigers were 2-for-11 on third down and had two turnovers. Who would've thought that one year later, Golding would take the reins as the head coach and Kiffin would be on the opposing sideline.

That makes last year's game a throwaway. There isn't much to take from last year's results. The Tigers completely overhauled their roster with a new quarterback, an entirely new wide receiver room, and several additions to the offensive and defensive lines.

Obviously, Golding understands Kiffin as well as anyone, but LSU has some of the same advantages. That common understanding makes this game intriguing. Both coaching staffs know each other well and should make for an entertaining chess match.

However, Tigers' quarterback Sam Leavitt was listed as doubtful in the initial SEC injury report, but the Rebels aren't buying it. If he's actually out for this game, Ole Miss would have to pivot, but it would be a nice advantage. This injury news could change the entire complexion of this game.

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