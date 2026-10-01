Kewan Lacy is Central to Ole Miss' Offensive Reset

The Ole Miss Rebels need to reset during their bye week after a brutal loss to the Florida Gators. They were thoroughly outmatched from start to finish, and it was a disappointing effort by Pete Golding's team.

However, Ole Miss has plenty of seasons left. They have enough time to bounce back, and the Rebels respond well to adversity. While the defense's struggles have become Ole Miss' biggest issue, the offense is also subject to criticism.

During the bye week, the coaching staff may tweak their offensive scheme.

A Reset Built Around Kewan Lacy

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels struggled without Lacy last week. While they averaged 4.7 yards per carry, Ole Miss missed Lacy's elite speed and big-play ability. However, even when he's been on the field, Lacy hasn't looked the same.

Against Louisville, Lacy handled 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He looked better against Charlotte, but had to leave the LSU game. Hopefully, Lacy can use the bye week to fully recover and help rejuvenate the Ole Miss offense.

Trinidad Chambliss is one of college football's best players. The Rebels want their star quarterback to make as many highlight plays as possible, but not at the expense of the running game. Chambliss leads the SEC in passing attempts (144) this season. For a team that's 3-1, that's not a good sign.

The players close to Chambliss in passing attempts are quarterbacks on losing teams. Against Power Four opponents, Chambliss is averaging 39 pass attempts per game. Ole Miss has to become a balanced offense. The resolution? Increase Lacy's workload.

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a caveat to increasing Lacy's touches. He's coming off an injury, and he led the FBS in carries last year (306). Before the season began, offensive coordinator John David Baker said they wanted to alter Lacy's workload, but they may have no choice now.

Chambliss cannot lead the offense by himself. Sure, Deuce Alexander has been outstanding, but the Rebels have to return to a balanced identity that worked so well last season. If they continue throwing the ball 30+ times, even a player as good as Chambliss will eventually put the ball in danger.

Lacy's impact can't be overstated. He is one of the premier running backs in college football, and it's time for Baker to unleash Lacy. If Ole Miss can lean on him, the offense becomes more dynamic.

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