Trinidad Chambliss Is Chasing an Ole Miss QB Record That Has Stood For A Decade

Following the Florida game, where he scored three touchdowns and had more than 300 total yards, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has passed Eli Manning to move into third place for an Ole Miss passing record that has stood since 2016.

Chambliss has now thrown a touchdown pass in 17 straight games for the Rebels, putting him behind only Matt Corral, with 19, and Chad Kelly, with 22 straight games with a touchdown pass.

Last week broke the tie with Eli Manning for third place, but what does Chambliss have to do to beat Kelly's record?

Chambliss Has a Difficult Task, But Not Impossible

Ole Miss Rebels Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball in a game against the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Chambliss can keep this pace up, he will tie Matt Corral for second place for the games with a passing touchdown streak following the Oct. 17 game against Mizzou.

That would mean the Oct. 24 game in Austin against Texas would be the one that would decide whether he moves up into second place. Texas' defense will also be the best defense he's faced so far, with star players like EDGE rusher Colin Simmons coming off a five-sack performance against Tennessee.

Should Chambliss reach 20 games in a row with a touchdown pass, he would have Auburn and Georgia to go before tying Chad Kelly at 22.

Coincidentally, Auburn was the team that snapped Matt Corral's 19-game streak in 2021. Corral would go on to throw a passing touchdown in the following four games before once again ending a game without a passing touchdown in the Sugar Bowl after leaving the game with an injury late in the first quarter.

Georgia will offer a similar challenge as Texas will. Currently, Texas is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, and Georgia is ranked No. 2. Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 9.

Those two games will arguably be the most important for Ole Miss' playoff chances, Trinidad Chambliss' Heisman campaign, and Chambliss' chance at breaking this record.

If Chambliss can make it through the Georgia game with his streak intact, the Nov. 14 game in Norman against Oklahoma will be the deciding game on whether Chambliss gets to 23 in a row, breaking Kelly's record.

Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables typically has stout defenses, but Oklahoma has been uncharacteristically weak this season, which could open the door for Chambliss to put his name in the record books following the game against them.

The last two games against Wofford and Mississippi State would be played with house money in terms of the record at that point. There's also the possibility that the streak could extend into the postseason, but all of this is dependent on Chambliss' play and his health.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.