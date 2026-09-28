What We Learned About Ole Miss’ Offense After the Debacle vs. Florida

There aren't many great takeaways for an Ole Miss fan if they're looking at the final score against Florida.

The Rebels just got drained out of the swamp, losing 52-28. The Gators put up nearly 500 yards of total offense and tore up the Ole Miss defense. Pete Golding definitely needs to go back to the drawing board to ensure this doesn’t become a trend for his squad.

While it was a bad day for the defense, the offense showed off some very promising skills that give this Ole Miss team a lot of hope after a rough loss.

No Kewan Lacy

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before mentioning what the offense did well, it is important to share that starting running back Kewan Lacy did not play in this game. Lacy has been battling a shoulder injury since the first game against Louisville.

This setback made the Rebels' offense a tad one-dimensional, which was clear in the first half.

The Rebels tried to establish a run game but ultimately failed, which made it easy for the Gators defense to hold Ole Miss to just six points in the first half.

The second half turnaround

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander celebrates his touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense finished the first half with 148 yards and added 278 yards in the second half. Chambliss clearly became comfortable in the Gainesville environment and looked like he did against LSU.

He had two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and was managing a quick offense. Early in the second half, the Rebels cut the deficit to three, the closest they got to catching the Gators.

Deuce Alexander also had one of the quietest 134-yard games a player could have. When the Rebels were down, Chambliss went to Alexander, and he delivered in a big way.

Chambliss found him on multiple deep balls and continued to prove Alexander is a threat to number-one corners.

The Rebels' offense continued to pressure the Florida Gators to keep scoring in the second half. Chambliss & Co showed that no matter what they are down by, they can score quickly and force the opposing team's offense to score again.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, the Gators' offense had the defense's number and kept scoring. This won’t happen every game, however, and if the Rebels are down, they have an offense they can count on; they just need a stop from their defense.

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