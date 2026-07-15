Kewan Lacy May Benefit More Than Anyone From Ole Miss' Backfield Depth

Star running back Kewan Lacy broke out this year for Ole Miss, and this next year could be his best.

The Rebels have aggressively added to their running back room through the transfer portal. Malkhi Frazier, JT Lindsey, and Joshua Dye will all join the roster this season.

At first, all this seems like competition for Lacy, and that could hurt his production. However, the added depth may be exactly what he needs to have an even better season.

Less Wear, More Explosive Runs

Last season, Kewan Lacy was a workhorse for the Rebels' offense as the clear feature back with 308 carries (1st in the nation). While he did thrive in that role, having so many touches is difficult to sustain over another season for any player.

Running back is one of the most physically demanding positions on offense; every carry means another hit, whether the play goes for five or twenty yards. That type of wear will show up later in the year when teams are fighting for conference titles or playoff spots, a position Ole Miss hopes to be in.

A lighter weekly workload will have a significant impact on Kewan Lacy, allowing him to make the biggest plays in the games that matter most.

Fewer carries for Kewan Lacy will keep his legs fresh throughout the game, give him more burst as defenses begin to wear down, and make him more likely to produce explosive runs in the second half. But most importantly, Lacy will be healthier late in the year than he ever would have.

The Rebels don't want more carries; they want more impact from Kewan Lacy.

A More Dangerous Offense

Backfield depth isn't just about replacing the RB1 when he's tired; it gives the coaching staff more opportunities to attack defenses.

Ole Miss doesn't have to become a one-dimensional offense if Kewan Lacy leaves the field. If the Rebels continue to run the ball with confidence, it will force defenses to respect both the run and the pass throughout the game.

Rotating through running backs leads to defensive adjustments, such as defenses loading the box every time Lacy enters or dropping defenders deeper for the second running back. Defenses will be forced to prepare for multiple contributors out of the backfield, and the uncertainty will allow Ole Miss to be more creative.

Opposing defenses will have to begin stopping the Rebels' offense as a whole, leading to more explosive plays. Kewan could start seeing lighter boxes, allowing bigger run lanes to potentially develop. Explosive plays could be a consistent thing for Ole Miss, considering defenses won't have to overcommit to Lacy every snap.

The new depth won't just help the offense survive without its star; it creates better opportunities for Kewan Lacy when he's on the field.

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