Ole Miss Rebels' Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition for the 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are beginning an exciting new era under head coach Pete Golding, but the mission is still the same. A season removed from a deep College Football Playoff run, Golding will look to get the program back to the semifinals, with the hope of going further.

Golding was put in the spotlight of the team's CFP run this past season after former head coach Lane Kiffin left for the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers. It was clear from the jump that the athletic department wanted Golding to be the new leader of this program, and so far, the Rebels' new head coach has proved he belongs.

The Rebels have great talent on the sidelines for the upcoming season and made a splash with their 2026 transfer portal class. There is one name that Rebels fans need to learn before the team takes a snap this season. Let's take a closer look at running back Makhi Frazier.

Golden Opportunity

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Michigan State Spartans. While the new Rebels running back didn't see much time on the field his freshman year in East Lansing, he really turned some heads when given an opportunity this past season.

Last year for the Spartans, Frazier had 116 rushing attempts and rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns. The now junior running back will once again play the role of backup, but it will be a golden opportunity for him to learn from a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy is going to be the star of the Rebels' backfield for the 2026 season. Lacy, along with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, have a chance to be one of the most dynamic duos in college football history. That also means teams will be targeting Lacy even more this season.

With the target as big as it can be on their backs, that opens up a lot of opportunities for other players to steal moments during games. Frazier is going to be given opportunities this season, but will he be able to capitalize?

Opposing defenses are going to be locked in on how they can slow down Chambliss and Lacy. Look for new weapons like Frazier to find their role and exploit a defense that may not be expecting Frazier to have a big day.

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