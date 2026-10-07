Kewan Lacy's Return Could Change More Than Ole Miss' Running Game

The Ole Miss Rebels will happily welcome back Kewan Lacy when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Lacy missed one game with a shoulder injury, but he'll be ready to go on Saturday.

The Rebels suffered a humbling 52-28 loss to the Florida Gators. They experienced a variety of emotions over two weeks after defeating Lane Kiffin and LSU to getting dominated by Florida on the road.

Lacy's return is a massive win for the Ole Miss offense, but his impact goes beyond the running game.

Unlocking the Full Offense

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Lacy will improve the running game. The Rebels abandoned the rushing attack in their last game, and it cost them. Lacy makes Trinidad Chambliss and the entire offense's lives easier.

Ole Miss has a 43 percent third-down conversion rate this season, which ranks 42nd in the FBS. Without him, the Rebels were 4-for-11 on third down. With Lacy, he can make third down manageable by gaining four or five yards on first down.

Defenses were also less likely to load the box without Lacy. Now, they have to know where number five is at all times. If Ole Miss can unlock Lacy, the offense can effectively run play action and let Chambliss go to work.

The Rebels' offense became one-dimensional without their star running back. The Chambliss-Deuce Alexander connection has been advantageous, but Ole Miss lost its balance over the last couple of games. They need to use Lacy to maximize the offense's potential.

Lacy was driven into the ground last year. He handled an FBS-leading 306 carries and set single-season program records for rushing yards (1,567) and touchdowns (24). This year, they've given Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey more carries.

While the Rebels are highly unlikely to replicate that strategy, he should be getting more touches than he has this season. Lacy is one of college football's best offensive players, and he should have the ball in his hands.

Hopefully, Lacy has had enough time to fully recover, because Ole Miss desperately needs its running back to deliver. We haven't entered "must-win" territory yet, but Pete Golding's team has its back against the wall.

Chambliss and Lacy were coveted as Heisman favorites heading into the season. The university allocated resources to push this agenda, but we haven't seen this duo's full potential this season. Perhaps Saturday will unlock both players.

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