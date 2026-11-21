The Ole Miss Rebels won't be making the College Football Playoff but they're still looking to end their season on a high note.

They did just that on Saturday in Oxford, blowing past Wofford in a 59-17 win on Senior Day.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was nearly perfect, finishing 19 of 20 passing for 367 yards, five touchdowns and no picks.

After the game, Chambliss was asked about his plans for Ole Miss' bowl game. He's likely a first-round pick in the NFL Draft this upcoming spring, but Chambliss made it clear that won't be stopping him from playing one final game in an Ole Miss uniform.

Trinidad Chambliss Says He Will Play in Ole Miss' Bowl Game

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) walks off the field after the game against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen which bowl game Ole Miss will be invited to. Regardless of where the Rebels are headed, Chambliss told the media after Saturday's win that he will play.

"100%. I am playing in it," Chambliss said. "... It gives me another chance to put on the Ole Miss uniform. I would do that 10/10 times."

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Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander said he will also play in the bowl game.

This is refreshing to hear. Star-studded players like Chambliss and Alexander, both of whom will be heading to the NFL, often choose to not play in their team's final bowl game. It's hard to blame them for doing so, as one major injury could severely impact their draft stock.

But Chambliss and Alexander are showing that they are cut from a different cloth. Finishing out the season with their teammates is clearly important to them.

Recapping Trinidad Chambliss' Career

Two years really flew by. And despite the fact that Chambliss and Ole Miss failed to reach a championship level of play this season, there's no doubt that he far exceeded all expecations.

After starring in the D-II level at Ferris State, it was inevitable for Chambliss to make the jump up to FBS, but it's safe to say no one predicted what would happen next, especially he started last season on the bench behind Austin Simmons.

Chambliss nearly led Ole Miss to an appearance in the National Championship last season after winning two CFP games. He finished the season 294 of 445 passing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions along with 133 carries for 527 yards and eight more scores.

The 2026 season has proven to be a step back but Chambliss has still played well, though it's certanly not up to his personal standards.

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