Kewan Lacy Shares Why He Chose to Stay at Ole Miss

SEC Media Days have been ongoing in Tampa, Florida, and on Wednesday, the Ole Miss Rebels had their turn to speak to the media.

Head coach Pete Golding, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, and defensive tackle Will Echoles are the representatives for Ole Miss.

The expectations are high on this Rebels' team, and Lacy is at the center of the hype. Following a massive season, Lacy is primed for another big year, and he took to the podium on Wednesday to discuss 2026.

Kewan Lacy Shares Why He Stayed at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy scores. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of speculation regarding the roster makeup for next season after Lane Kiffin suddenly departed for LSU. Plenty of the top players on Ole Miss stayed, including Lacy.

"I feel like the main reason that I stayed at Ole Miss was just the culture and the people and the fans," Lacy said. "I feel like the culture we built here is amazing, and it's still building. I feel like we still have some unfinished business."

The Rebels marched to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season before falling to Miami. After a solid transfer portal haul, those goals haven't wavered in Oxford. They have two potential Heisman candidates in Lacy and Chambliss.

When asked about his goals, Lacy said this:

"I'd say one goal of mine, of course, is the Heisman," Lacy said. "Then I want 2,000 all-purpose yards. That's one of my goals. But I think me just being the best I can be is going to help my team.

Lacy Talks About Relationship With Lane Kiffin

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin embraces running back Kewan Lacy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It comes as no surprise that Lacy was asked about his former head coach, Kiffin.

"They're getting a great coach," Lacy said.

That's the exact answer you want to hear as an Ole Miss fan.

Lacy also added that preparation, work, and being dialed in is what it'll take to be ready for the week three matchup against the Tigers.

Lacy had much more to say about his current coach. He said, "Having P.G. as a coach, you just know what you're going to get. You know he's the same guy every day, no matter who is in front of him. So just knowing that just gives me so much respect for him. And it's easy to play for a coach like that who is going to keep it real with you."

The Rebels have lofty goals ahead of them in 2026, but they certainly have the roster and the right attitude to repeat last season's success.

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