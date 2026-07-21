SEC Media Days Could Be Kewan Lacy's National Breakthrough Moment

It has been quite the offseason for Ole Miss superstar running back Kewan Lacy. Lacy has been in the national spotlight after being named a cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 27, bringing even more attention to both his skill set and the Ole Miss football program.

Lacy will join quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive lineman Will Echoles in representing Ole Miss alongside new head coach Pete Golding at SEC Media Days in Florida on Wednesday.

SEC Media Days are important for teams and players, as they provide the first opportunity to represent their programs ahead of the upcoming 2026 season. The event is especially significant for Ole Miss, which enters the year with high expectations after coming off the greatest season in program history in 2025.

Kewan Lacy Ready to Prove He's the Nation's Best Running Back

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A common theme throughout the offseason has been the debate over who the best running back in college football truly is. Florida's Jadan Baugh and Missouri's Ahmad Hardy are two names that are frequently mentioned, but Lacy has a chance to make his own statement and silence the critics when he takes the podium at SEC Media Days.

In 2025, Lacy was one of, if not the best, running backs in college football. His 306 carries led the nation, while his 1,567 rushing yards ranked third and his 24 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the country.

The Rebels' running back shined in the College Football Playoff, turning in standout performances against Tulane in the first round and a stout Georgia defense in the quarterfinals. Lacy's historic season came to an end against Miami in the semifinal, but he still delivered an impressive performance, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown against arguably the best defensive line in college football.

Lacy Expected to Address Lane Kiffin Questions at SEC Media Days

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin celebrate after defeating against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another major offseason controversy was whether Kewan Lacy would follow Lane Kiffin to LSU. Kiffin left the Rebels at the end of the regular season, skipping Ole Miss' College Football Playoff appearance to join the Tigers.

Lacy and Chambliss were both predicted by many media outlets to follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge, leading many to expect both players would face questions about their relationship with the coach and how his departure affected the Rebels.

Ole Miss will face the LSU Tigers in what will likely be one of the biggest games of the season on September 19, as the Rebels look to get revenge on Kiffin for leaving the program at such a high point following the 2025 season.

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