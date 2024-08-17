Key Position Battle Happening at Left Tackle in Ole Miss Rebels Fall Camp
The Ole Miss Rebels added talent at every spot on the offensive line this offseason, and they also brought back a lot of veterans along the front as well. This has led to a very deep group for the Rebels in 2024.
These additions have also caused some healthy competition up front for the five offensive line spots, and while they are rotating right now in fall camp, you want an established first team once the season starts so they can build some confidence as a unit when the proverbial bullets start flying.
One spot seems to be between two names here late in camp: left tackle. Let's look at some of the options in this position battle.
Deigo Pounds
Pounds played for North Carolina over the past two years at the tackle position. He is a big body with an extremely thick lower body, and he also has a swift first step, allowing him to help seal an edge and kick out the wide pass rusher.
Pounds also has experience protecting a big-time quarterback, as his signal caller at UNC was top-five pick Drake Maye.
I expect Pounds to see a lot of time early, and as he performs, he could be in line to be the starting left tackle. Injury concerns with Pounds have been an issue as he missed all of spring and some of fall camp stuck in a black non-contact jersey.
Jayden Williams
Williams has experience holding down the blind side as he has been the starting left tackle for the Rebels for the last two seasons. He has also struggled with injury as last year after he left the Georgia game early.
Williams did finish the year strong, however, starting at left tackle in the Peach Bowl against Penn State.
He has the experience in this system, and the addition of Pounds has pushed him to get better. As of right now, it is hard to see who has the upper hand between these two. I would expect both to play a lot at the beginning of the year, but it's possible that if the players are neck-and-neck in a battle, the upper hand would go to the transfer player.
Micah Pettus
Pettus has most of his experience at right tackle, but I don't think its a stretch for No. 57 to see some time on the other side.
Pettus is a veteran, and he seems to have tons of chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart. That could be a factor.